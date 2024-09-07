Kansas looked to help the offense settle in by utilizing the ground game. Daniels scrambled for a first down, Daniel Hishaw picked up an 11-yard carry up the middle, and Sevion Morrison got the pitch on the triple option to set the Jayhawks up at the Illinois 30 at the end of the first.

Illinois was able to drive down the field, relying on the big-bodied back Kaden Feagin. He picked up a fourth-down conversion to keep the Fighting Illini's drive alive, but Kansas caught a break in the redzone. Aidan Laughery dropped a would-be touchdown pass, resulting in Illinois settling for a 23-yard field goal.

Kansas got the ball to start the game and opened up the playbook more than it did against Lindenwood. This included a QB draw for a third-down conversion and a lot more pre-snap motion and differing formations. However, Illinois forced a turnover on third-and-long from midfield, with Xavier Scott picking off an underthrown pass from Jalon Daniels.

Jalon Daniels and the Kansas offense struggled through a majority of its game against Illinois, as the Jayhawks fell 23-17. The defense put together a strong performance, but the Fighting Illini scored when it needed to to come away with the win. Daniels was just 15-for-27 with three interceptions.

Second quarter

A late hit from Illinois propelled Kansas into the redzone, but it was effectively negated after an offensive pass interference by Jared Casey. The Jayhawks stalled and were forced to kick a field goal as Tabor Allen hit a 29-yarder to tie the game at 3-3.

Kansas came up with a big play on defense to set the Jayhawks up in Illinois territory. Marvin Grant and Cornell Wheeler blew up a screen to force the fumble, with Jereme Robinson falling on it to secure the turnover.

The Jayhawks failed to capitalize with the short field. Kansas turned it over on downs after Luke Grimm came up just short of the line to gain.

Kansas' offense finally looked to click after the defense forced a three-and-out, going on a 8-play, 85-yard touchdown drive. Neal broke open the drive with a 26-yard run, and the Jayhawks kept the Fighting Illini defense on their toes with a bit of tempo. Another 20-plus yard run from Neal set Kansas up in the redzone, where Daniels hit Grimm in the endzone to give the Jayhawks a 10-3 lead.

Luke Altmyer hit Zakhari Franklin, who reeled in an impressive one-handed catch, to set Illinois up in scoring position. The Jayhawks were able to pressure Altmyer, forcing Illinois to kick a field goal. David Olano nailed a 50-yarder to cut the Kansas lead to 10-6.

The Jayhawks two-minute drill could not have gone worse. Quentin Skinner fumbled a reverse to put Kansas behind the sticks, then Xavier Scott got his second interception of the game, reading a screen perfectly and taking it to the house to give Illinois a 13-10 lead.

Daniels completed 10 of his 16 passes with one touchdown and two interceptions, while Neal averaged 10.3 yards per carry in the first half. Kansas' defense did a good job of bottling up Illinois' run game, limiting Feagin to 26 yards on nine attempts.





Third quarter

Kansas needed to flip some momentum back on its side, and the defense stuffed three straight Illinois runs to get the offense back on the field.

The Jayhawks wore down the Fighting Illini defense on a 14-play, 81-yard touchdown drive that spanned over eight minutes. Neal and Hishaw pounded the rock before Daniels was able to extend a play and find Lawrence Arnold for a 13-yard touchdown pass, putting Kansas ahead 17-13.

Momentum continued to trend in Kansas' direction, as the defense forced another three and out. Caleb Taylor picked up a TFL and the Jayhawks eventually got home on a third down sack, then Trevor Wilson set Kansas up at midfield with a 15-yard punt return.

Jared Casey picked up a fourth down conversion for Kansas on a one-yard carry, but the Jayhawks couldn't capitalize. Daniels threw his third interception of the night, this time Miles Scott picked him off nearing the end of the third.

Fourth quarter

After both teams got stops, Kansas was forced to punt for the first time this season. Damon Greaves' punt was muffed by the Illinois returner, but the Fighting Illini fell on it in the endzone, resulting in a touchback because Illinois never had true possession.

Illinois benefited off the potential break, driving down the field to retake the lead. Altmyer connected with Pat Bryant for two big catches before Feagin got into the end zone to put Illinois ahead 20-17.

Kansas went three-and-out, and Illinois went on a clock-killing drive to secure the ballgame. The Jayhawks had chances to get off the field on third down, but the Fighting Illini came up with clutch offense to keep their drive alive. Olano hit another field goal to give Illinois a 23-17 lead with 0:58 to play.

Daniels got Kansas past midfield, but the hail mary attempt fell short.

With the loss, Kansas falls to 1-1 on the season. The Jayhawks will take on UNLV from Children's Mercy Park on September 13th at 6 p.m.