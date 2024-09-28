Kansas saw its losing streak extend to four, losing its Big 12 home opener 38-27 at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday. The Jayhawks defense was gashed through the air, Jalon Daniels struggled, and the two-minute struggles continued as Kansas fell to 1-4 on the season and 0-2 in conference play.





Despite forcing three turnovers, Kansas still lost by two scores. Josh Hoover threw for 356 yards and three touchdowns and was intercepted twice. Daniels completed just 44% of his passes, throwing for 179 yards. He also threw an interception late in the fourth quarter, his eighth of the season.





Where Kansas did find success was in the run game, particularly with Daniel Hishaw. He led Kansas with 85 rushing yards and scored a touchdown while averaging 6.5 yards per carry.





The offense scored on its first two drives but struggled to put together sustained success throughout the game. The defense forced turnovers but a poor tackling effort and limited chances at stops.





First quarter

TCU drove into Kansas territory with Josh Hoover getting the ball out quick. However, Cam Cook coughed the ball up and the Jayhawks recovered, forcing a turnover on the first possession of the game.





Kansas capitalized on the turnover, driving down the field with ease. Devin Neal broke off a 12-yard run before Jalon Daniels rolled out and found Luke Grimm for a 15-yard toe-tap touchdown catch.





The Horned Frogs answered in rapid fashion, driving 92 yards in five plays and 1:47. Hoover diced up the Kansas secondary, completing passes of 26, 20, and 35 yards. Jack Bech was found wide open over the middle, hauling in a 35-yard touchdown to tie the game at 7-7.





The Jayhawks relied on their ground game, as expected against a shaky run defense of TCU. Kansas ran it eight out of 10 times on that drive. Daniels picked 11 on a third-and-long scramble, Daniel Hishaw churned a couple of 10-plus yard gains, and Neal found the end zone from two yards out to give Kansas a 14-7 lead.





TCU continued to get big gains out of the air and marginal pickups on the ground. Backup quarterback Hauss Hejny subbed in on fourth down and picked up the first on a QB power, keeping the Horned Frogs drive alive in Kansas territory.

Second quarter

JoJo Earle picked up 16 yards on a reverse to get the Horned Frogs into the red zone. Hoover found Earle to get to the two-yard-line before Cook rushed it in to tie the game at 14-14.





Both defenses forced their opponents to punt for the first time. Kansas struggled to get things going through the air on offense, with Daniels unable to complete a pass. On defense, the Jayhawks brought pressure on third down to get the Horned Frogs off the field.





The Jayhawk defense came up with another takeaway with four minutes to play in the first half. Hoover floated a ball to what was an open receiver, but OJ Burroughs jumped the route to pick the ball off.





However, Kansas couldn't capitalize after a 32-yard return from Burroughs set the Jayhawks up on their six-yard line. The offense gained no yards, and Tabor Allen hit a 24-yard field goal to put Kansas ahead 17-14.





TCU put together a clinical 11-play, 75-yard end-of-half drive to take the lead. Hoover continued to carve up the Kansas secondary. Bech was Hoover's favorite target and caught a seven-yard touchdown pass to put the Horned Frogs ahead 21-17 going into halftime.





The Horned Frogs gained 286 yards, 227 through the air and held a halftime lead despite turning the ball over twice. Kansas found success on the ground but Daniels completed just four of his 11 passes.

Third quarter

Kansas opened the second half with a methodical 11-play, 6:02 touchdown drive. It was hampered by a pair of holdings, yet Daniels found Grimm for 33 yards on third-and-16 for a massive momentum shift. A defensive holding brought the Jayhawks into the red zone, where Hishaw ran it in from the eight to put Kansas ahead 24-21.





TCU then turned it over for a third time. An off-target pass from Hoover was picked off by Mello Dotson, giving the offense the opportunity to pad the Kansas lead. However, the offense went three-and-out after a play that was originally looked like a catch got ruled an incompletion, with the call standing after review. The pass would've resulted in a third-down conversion from Daniels to Lawrence Arnold.





After a 32-yard run from Jeremy Payne, Kansas nearly got the ball right back. Dylan Wudke got to Hoover and forced the ball out, but it was determined as an incompletion after review. The Jayhawks ended up getting off the field, and Kyle Lemmerman missed a 42-yard field goal to keep Kansas ahead.





Hishaw picked up 15 yards on first down but Kansas couldn't get anything going after that. TCU's JP Richardson returned the Greaves punt 89 yards for a touchdown, giving the Horned Frogs a 28-24 lead with 1:46 to play in the third.

Fourth quarter

Daniels fit a ball into a tough window to Grimm to get Kansas a third-down conversion in TCU territory. The Jayhawks were unable to finish the drive, but Allen hit a 41-yard field goal to inch Kansas closer, trailing 28-27.





The Horned Frogs answered right back in two plays after a disastrous effort by the Kansas defense. Jereme Robinson missed a chance at a sack, allowing Hoover to find Eric McAlister. Dotson missed the tackle, and McAlister waltzed to the end zone on a 59-yard touchdown to extend TCU's lead to 35-27.





After a Kansas three-and-out, TCU went on a 12-play, 57-yard drive over 6:10. Lemmerman made a 29-yard field goal to extend the Horned Frogs lead to 38-27, essentially putting the nail in the coffin.





LaMareon James made an incredible one-handed interception late in the fourth quarter to officially ice the game.