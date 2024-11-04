Quick recap: KU opens season with 87-57 win over Howard

Kansas opened the 2024-25 season with a comfortable 87-57 win over Howard on Monday night at Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks showcased a strong offensive attack, with a lot of different guys sharing the wealth.

The hometown kid Zeke Mayo led the way with 19 points. He hit five of his eight threes as the Jayhawks shot over 60% from the floor and 50% from downtown.

Hunter Dickinson and Flory Bidunga scored in double figures as well. The offense went on some droughts at times but otherwise looked clinical.





First half

Kansas took four early threes, with David Coit being the only one to connect as the Jayhawks attempted to get there offense rolling. They broke off an 8-0 run after four points from Anwar Gill as Kansas did a good job of pushing the pace after missed baskets. The Jayhawks scored three straight transition baskets to take an 11-4 lead and force Howard to call a timeout.





AJ Storr checked in off the bench and made an instant impact, tossing up a lob to Flory Bidunga and driving downhill for a basket of his own. The Jayhawks continued to grow their lead as Bidunga showed flashes of excellence. He threw down another lob and a scored a post basket to go along with three rebounds and a block in just four minutes. Kansas held a 19-5 lead at the under-12 timeout after a prolonged 16-1 run.





Rylan Griffen knocked down a corner three following some crisp ball movement as the Jayhawks held their comfortable lead. The Bison went on a stretch of 10 missed field goals before Bryce Harris broke the drought near the eight-minute mark.





Kansas grew its lead to the 20-point mark after Storr hit a three in transition. Zeke Mayo hit two triples in quick succession to force another timeout with the Jayhawks leading 37-14.





Bidunga scored four more while Mayo made another three as the offense rolled through the first half. The Jayhawks led 46-19 at the break, shooting 62.5% from the floor and 6-for-13 from three.





Second half

Coit propelled the early stages of the second half as well, knocking down a three and poking a ball loose to lead to a transition layup. Kansas remained in full control, leading 57-23 at the under-16 mark.





Howard momentarily cut the lead to under 30 as Blake Harper scored seven straight for the Bison. Kansas' offense stalled a bit, going over three minutes without a field goal before a stepback three from Mayo broke the drought.





Mayo once again broke a lengthy field goal drought with a three. Howard couldn't sustain a lot of offensive success of its own and were unable to cut into the big lead. The Jayhawks led 72-28 after KJ Adams hit an elbow jumper.





Dickinson scored six straight points for Kansas, getting work done at the free throw line along with knocking home a top-of-the-key three. The Jayhawks held a firm 81-47 lead at the under-four.





Bidunga threw down a dunk to put a bow on the night before Kansas emptied its bench.



