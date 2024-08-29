After a sloppy first quarter, Kansas rebounded and rolled to a 48-3 win over Lindenwood in its first game of the season. Jalon Daniels returned and showed some bright spots, while Devin Neal rushed for over 100 yards and two touchdowns.





First quarter

Kansas opened the 2024 season on defense, quickly forcing a Lindenwood three-and-out.

The offense looked efficient on its first drive and was not timid, picking up a fourth-down conversion in Lindenwood territory. Jalon Daniels wasn't shy either, dialing up two shot plays, although they fell incomplete. Daniels connected on back-to-back passes with Luke Grimm, before Devin Neal capped off the drive with a 5-yard touchdown rush.

Lindenwood got something going offensively on its second drive, as Nate Glantz hit tight end Abe Haerr for an 18-yard gain. The Lions set up a fourth-and-five try from the Jayhawks' 37, but Dean Miller flew to to the ball and picked up a sack to give Kansas the ball back.

However, Kansas couldn't capitalize, giving the ball right back to Lindenwood. Quentin Skinner coughed it up after a big gain on a jet sweep with the Lions recovering. The blunder didn't cost the Jayhawks, forcing a Lindenwood punt.

The Jayhawks closed the first quarter with a 7-0 lead, just starting their third drive at the end of the quarter as Lindenwood played with a slow tempo.





Second quarter

Kansas' sloppy start continued when miscommunication between Daniels and Grimm forced an interception. The turnover did not bite the Jayhawks as they forced a three-and-out.

The Jayhawks settled in on offense, using their two-headed rushing attack to their advantage. Neal broke off a 53-yard gain, and Hishaw got Kansas to the one. The Lawrence native punched it in, and his second touchdown of the game left him at 2nd in Kansas history with 35 rushing touchdowns.

The defense then came with a highlight play. Mello Dotson read a third-down pass perfectly, taking it to the house for his third career pick-six. However, Tabor Allen missed the PAT, leaving the Kansas lead at 20-0.

After missing two deep shots earlier, Daniels connected on a 58-yard dime to Grimm to extend the Jayhawks' lead to 27-0.

Kansas' second quarter remained efficient, scoring touchdowns on all three of its drives. The final drive of the half being a three-minute, 95-yard score that saw Neal and Hishaw pick up 20-yard rushes. Hishaw punched it in from the goal line, giving the Jayhawks a 34-0 lead at the half. Kansas tallied 256 total yards and averaged over 11 yards per play.





Third quarter

Cole Ballard checked into the game to start the second half and picked up 15 yards on a QB draw in the second play of the half. After a 22 yard pass to Lawrence Arnold, Sevion Morrison took six straight carries, resulting in a one-yard touchdown rush to make it 41-0.

Kansas controlled the third quarter, ending the frame while driving in Lindenwood territory. The big lead gave the Jayhawks the opportunity to give playing time to some of its younger players.

Fourth quarter

A pass interference set up Kansas inside the 10 early in the fourth. The Jayhawks elected to go for it on fourth-and-goal from the four, where Doug Emilien made it 48-0 with a touchdown catch. The reception capped an 11-play, 90-yard drive spanning over five minutes.

Lindenwood did finally break into the scoring column with much of the Jayhawks' second-stringers in on defense. The Lions trailed 48-3 after a 34-yard field goal from Logan Seibert.

Kansas ran the clock down and rolled to a 48-3 win.