Quick Recap: KU vs UNC

Kansas put together a near perfect first half, leading by 15 at halftime. The second half mirrored the 2022 National Championship, as UNC fought all the way back. The Jayhawks withheld the furious comeback, winning the game 92-89 after a defensive stand on the final possession.





Zeke Mayo led the way with 21 points but struggled at times in the second half. When it mattered most, he got to the line to tie the game and gave the Jayhawks the lead after a beautiful post entry to Hunter Dickinson.





UNC had a chance to send the game to overtime after Dickinson missed a free throw to put Kansas up four, but Dajuan Harris denied RJ Davis the ball and Elliot Cadeau missed the game-tying shot. The Jayhawks held UNC scoreless for the final two minutes to hold on for the win.





Dickinson had 20 points and 10 rebounds, while KJ Adams, AJ Storr, and Dajuan Harris all landed in double figures.

First half

The first four minutes were played at a high pace, with both teams looking to push the ball ahead. RJ Davis scored five early for the Tar Heels, but Rylan Griffen answered with a three to tie the game. Seth Trimble took it ahead for a layup and the foul, giving UNC a 9-7 lead heading into the first media timeout.





The Jayhawks found their rhythm as their big man got going out of the break. Hunter Dickinson converted an and-one, sparking a 10-2 run to put Kansas ahead. Freshman Ian Jackson answered with a three before AJ Storr put Allen Fieldhouse on fire with a pair of transition baskets, including throwing down a lob.





Adams propelled Kansas early, doing a little bit of everything as the Jayhawks led 27-20 at the under-12.





Zeke Mayo caught fire as Kansas began to grow its lead. The hometown kid nailed back-to-back threes, one from the mouth of the Jayhawk, for a solo 6-0 run to extend Kansas' lead to 33-22. The offense was clinical over the middle stretches, making seven of eight shots.





Jackson kept the Tar Heels afloat with a three and tough jumper, but four more from Storr and elite defense kept the Jayhawks in a comfortable advantage. Rylan Griffen got up for a block amidst a two-minute scoring drought. Kansas played off the crowd and led 43-29 at the under-four timeout.





The offensive woes continued for UNC, as the scoreless drought reached over four minutes. Flory Bidunga threw down a lob as Kansas went on a 10-0 run late in the half, leading 53-38 at the break. Kansas completely dominated the half, shooting almost 60% from the floor and getting a ton of production from its bench once again.





Second half

Kansas came out slow outside of Dickinson, who hit two shots as UNC started to cut into the lead. Davis and Trimble got things going, scoring five each on a 10-2 run to cut the lead to 57-48 at the first media timeout of the second half.





The two teams traded blows, as Mayo hit a stepback three and Storr threw down a transition dunk after jumping a passing lane. UNC answered with an and-one from Cadeau. Mayo continued to propel the Jayhawks with a pair of midrand jumpers while both teams got a lot of work at the free throw line. Kansas led by nine, 72-63 with 12 minutes to play.





The Tar Heels kept crawling back as they continued to get to the free throw line. UNC went on a 9-0 run with Trimble making four free throws. Jae'Lyn Withers hit a corner three to cut the lead to two, 77-75, forcing Kansas to call a timeout.





Withers took over, hitting another three and giving UNC its first lead since it was 7-2 after a strong take to the basket. Dajuan Harris answered with a floater to put Kansas ahead 81-80 with six minutes remaining.





UNC kept its foot on the gas, scoring four straight out of the media timeout to take an 84-81 lead. Harris and Trimble traded baskets, and the Tar Heels took a lead into the under-four timeout.





Kansas tied the game at 87-87 with 2:16 to play following a Dickinson bucket and two Mayo free throws. Mayo threw a beautiful post entry to Dickinson to give Kansas an 89-87 lead with 1:17 to play. Dickinson made one free throw, and Kansas kept the ball out of RJ Davis' hands. Elliot Cadeau missed the game-tying three, and the Jayhawks won.







