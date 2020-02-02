The Kansas staff is hoping to close out the recruiting class by adding a cornerback to the final list. This weekend they hosted Ra’Mello Dotson, a cornerback from Mainland High in Daytona Beach.

One of the positives Dotson took from the visit is weather.

“It wasn't nearly as cold as everybody said it was going to be,” he said.

It was certainly warm inside Allen Fieldhouse where Dotson took in the Jayhawks game against Texas Tech. He said the relationship the coaches and players along with the fan support is something that stood out to him.

“The players and coaches bond really stood out,” he said. “When I went to the basketball game, all the fans, how they came out and cheered on the team.”