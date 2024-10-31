Advertisement

Live Game Chat: No. 1 Kansas vs. Washburn

Live Game Chat: No. 1 Kansas vs. Washburn

JayhawkSlant.com is sitting courtside for tonight's exhibition contest between No. 1 Kansas and Washburn.

 • Shay Wildeboor
Bill Self reflects on Arkansas game ahead of Washburn exhibition

Bill Self reflects on Arkansas game ahead of Washburn exhibition

Bill Self spoke to the media on Monday about the Arkansas exhibition and what he sees from his team so far.

 • Sam Winton
Lance Leipold reflects on Kansas State game, talks about bye-week

Lance Leipold reflects on Kansas State game, talks about bye-week

Lance Leipold gave his thoughts on the Kansas State game and plans for the bye-week.

 • Jon Kirby
Several players will return from injury against Washburn

Several players will return from injury against Washburn

While talking to the media on Monday, Bill Self said that several players would return from injury on Tuesday night

 • Shay Wildeboor
WATCH: Flory Bidunga talks about facing Washburn on Tuesday night

WATCH: Flory Bidunga talks about facing Washburn on Tuesday night

Kansas freshman big man Flory Bidunga will make his Allen Fieldhouse debut when Kansas plays host to Washburn on Tuesday

 • Shay Wildeboor

Published Oct 31, 2024
Recruiting Intel: Latest info and updates Oct. 31
Jon Kirby  •  JayhawkSlant
Publisher- Football Editor
The KU staff is starting to prepare for a busy November and December. It kicked off with the recent commitment from Wichita Northwest quarterback Jaylen Mason.

There are some key visitors expected to take an official visit for the Colorado game and a big group of prospects who could be in Arrowhead for the final two home games.

We have the latest intel in today's recruiting update including an upcoming visit from one of the top dual-sport athletes in the country.

LINK: Latest info in the Oct. 31 recruiting update

