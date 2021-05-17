Remy Martin: "I'm just excited to be a Jayhawk"
On Monday evening, Kansas got its point guard of the future when Remy Martin, the 6-foot-0, 175-pound point guard from Chatsworth, Calif., announced his decision to transfer from Arizona State to Kansas.
In 108 games at Arizona State, Martin averaged 14.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game. Offensively, he shot 42.8 percent from the field, 33.6 percent from behind the arc, and 76.2 percent from the free-throw line.
This past season, Martin averaged 19.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game. He shot 43.3 percent from the field, 34.6 percent from behind the arc, and 77.6 percent from the free-throw line. He scored 14 points or more 17 times and 30 points or more four times. He had games of 8 assists or more seven times.
Why did Martin ultimately decide to commit to Kansas?
“Oh man, just kind of looking through the NBA and then college as well,” Remy Martin told JayhawkSlant.com on Monday night. “But, just making sure that I played with a good team if I decide to come back, and at a historic program like Kansas itself. But it was just more shooting towards the NBA, but Kansas is Kansas.
“Again, being able to play them for two years in a row, that was pretty cool,” he added. “So I think it was just kind of the best option for me. It was the best position for me. And I'm just excited to be a Jayhawk.”
For a period of time, it looked like Kansas was going to enter the 2021-22 season without signing a difference-maker at the point guard position. However, all of that changed when Martin committed to Kansas.
After missing out on Tyty Washington and Sahvir Wheeler within the last week, Self finally got his man on Monday night.
“Oh may, he's happy, man,” said Martin when asked about Self’s reaction when he committed. “He is so ecstatic man, just to be able to get his team and then start filling spots. And being able to coach somebody that's just has a lot of energy man and just wants to win just as bad as him. So he was ecstatic about that.
“He was just happy as well,” he added when talking about coach Kurtis Townsend. “Just being able to... he recruited me when I was in high school. So just kind of having to see it come full circle and just getting to play with each other. Man, getting to interact and I want to learn something from him and Coach Self. As far as just on the court and just happy to just start something new.”
At this stage, it's not yet known when, or if at all, Martin will make his way to Lawrence. Currently, he’s preparing to make his dream of playing in the NBA a reality. At some point, Martin will have to decide whether to move forward with his professional career or finish his final season of college basketball playing for Kansas.
It’s a decision that won't be easy to make.
“Yeah. I'm just getting ready,” said Martin. “And my main focus is just to make it and to make my dreams come true. And if that's not happening yet, then my goal is to play for KU.”
Should Martin ultimately decide to attend Kansas, Self will find himself with a backcourt that is absolutely loaded with talent. Martin would be joined on the perimeter by Bobby Pettiford, Joseph Yesufu, Christian Braun, Dajuan Harris, and Kyle Cuffe Jr. The possibility still exists that Jalen Wilson and Ochai Agbaji could return for another year in Lawrence, which would only strengthen Self’s play on the perimeter.
“Just being able to bring energy, man, and just being able to uplift guys,” he said when asked what he would bring to the table next season. “We have great players, so just being able to play with those guys and just win ball games. I'm all about winning. All I want to do is win. And just kind of bring that energy, and bring that pace, and bring that toughness a little bit more to the team.
“I don't know,” he added when asked when a decision about his future might be made. “I think that is soon to come. I haven't gotten any feedback yet, but I'm just honestly excited if it doesn't work out, just being able to play at a place like Allen Fieldhouse with all the fans. Because of the way I play, I love to interact with the fans. I just love to play basketball. And I think that's just, it's going to be fun. Just being able to play all for you guys.”