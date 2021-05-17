Remy Martin: "I'm just excited to be a Jayhawk"

On Monday evening, Kansas got its point guard of the future when Remy Martin, the 6-foot-0, 175-pound point guard from Chatsworth, Calif., announced his decision to transfer from Arizona State to Kansas.

In 108 games at Arizona State, Martin averaged 14.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game. Offensively, he shot 42.8 percent from the field, 33.6 percent from behind the arc, and 76.2 percent from the free-throw line.

This past season, Martin averaged 19.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game. He shot 43.3 percent from the field, 34.6 percent from behind the arc, and 77.6 percent from the free-throw line. He scored 14 points or more 17 times and 30 points or more four times. He had games of 8 assists or more seven times.

Why did Martin ultimately decide to commit to Kansas?

“Oh man, just kind of looking through the NBA and then college as well,” Remy Martin told JayhawkSlant.com on Monday night. “But, just making sure that I played with a good team if I decide to come back, and at a historic program like Kansas itself. But it was just more shooting towards the NBA, but Kansas is Kansas.

“Again, being able to play them for two years in a row, that was pretty cool,” he added. “So I think it was just kind of the best option for me. It was the best position for me. And I'm just excited to be a Jayhawk.”

For a period of time, it looked like Kansas was going to enter the 2021-22 season without signing a difference-maker at the point guard position. However, all of that changed when Martin committed to Kansas.

After missing out on Tyty Washington and Sahvir Wheeler within the last week, Self finally got his man on Monday night.

“Oh may, he's happy, man,” said Martin when asked about Self’s reaction when he committed. “He is so ecstatic man, just to be able to get his team and then start filling spots. And being able to coach somebody that's just has a lot of energy man and just wants to win just as bad as him. So he was ecstatic about that.

“He was just happy as well,” he added when talking about coach Kurtis Townsend. “Just being able to... he recruited me when I was in high school. So just kind of having to see it come full circle and just getting to play with each other. Man, getting to interact and I want to learn something from him and Coach Self. As far as just on the court and just happy to just start something new.”



