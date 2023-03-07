Fuchs breaks down some of the key topics with the offensive line and how things have looked in spring football.

The Jayhawks have more depth than last year on the offensive line and Scott Fuchs has several players working multiple positions.

Who has been getting work at center…

Fuchs: It's actually, it's been good that Dirk has had the hand issue. Michael Ford has, I think it's been about 50-50. Mike Ford and Puni with the first group, all they do is just flip. One goes to guard, one goes to center and they just flip back. That's been good. Joey Baker's been getting a lot of snaps too. Joe Krause kind of had an ankle (injury) right now, but it's been good to get Joey a lot of reps because he was at tackle all last year.





With Earl gone how has competition been at left tackle…

Fuchs: Well, it's not just necessarily left tackle competition, it's get a spot somewhere type of a deal. Now Bryce has taken a lot at left and I think Logan will end up taking some at left as well. And Logan felt comfortable at right, he played right before he got here. But my goal here is obviously you don't come into Kansas and say "I'm a left tackle."

"I'm an offensive lineman is what I am." And the model should be more versatility than anything else. I want the best guys out there no matter what's going on. Guys like Kobe Baynes has been able to do guard and tackle still. So, I mean there's a lot of guys that will be able to play a couple different positions.”





What have you seen from Spencer Lovell…

Fuchs: He’s a giant. Spence is an extremely smart kid. I mean, he's obviously been playing a lot of football. He knows answers to stuff that we're asking in the meeting room right now. He does a really nice job of studying it. A really big kid. Getting him in condition, we're running a lot of plays. I mean that's all the guys, to be quite honest with you. It's like you get to a point in practice kind of starting to hit a wall, I got to get rolling here. But he's been pretty seamless as far as jumping in there at the guard spot. I've been pleased about that.





You appear deeper on the OL compared to last year…

Fuchs: I mean competition, it's what makes America great. They all want to compete to get to that. That's what we've got going on right now. So, I may not have had a good day or a great day, but I'm going to continue to come back and compete over and over and over again and it'll just be so much better, I guess the final product. Competition's going to make a great.





Where is Joey Baker working…

Fuchs: Joey's been, well, he knew he was going to play center. He did all tackle last fall. He actually ran in some guard. He's a guy right now that if I needed him to, he could probably run in and play all three positions. He's still working at gaining weight right now, but very smart kid. He can do everything for us right now and I was pretty pleased with what he did today. Snapping the ball's been pretty sharp.





How's Calvin Clements doing…

Fuchs: Calvin's been doing really nice, really, really well. We've been able to work him in with the second group right away, I mean already. I mean, just trying to keep him at left tackle, I guess. But ultimately, he's done a nice job, he really has. I'm pretty pleased with him, excited for him.