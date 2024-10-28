Several players will return from injury against Washburn

Kansas made its preseason debut at Arkansas last Friday night. In losing to the Razorbacks, 85-69, the Jayhawks were left without the services of Hunter Dickinson, Rylan Griffen, and Shakeel Moore due to various injuries.

In losing at Arkansas, just two players, Dajuan Harris, Jr. (26) and Rakease Passmore (11) scored in double-figures for the Jayhawks. It was a frustrating night for Bill Self and Kansas from start to finish. As a team, the Jayhawks shot just 29-of-64 (45.3%) from the field, 7-of-23 (30.4%) from behind the arc, and 4-of-10 (40%) from the free-throw line.

During his weekly press conference on Monday afternoon, Self indicated that Griffen and Moore would return to the court against Washburn on Tuesday night.

“We haven't had Hunter out there, what he missed like nine days, and then he practiced yesterday, but he's still probably not going to play,” said Self on Monday afternoon. “He’s not going to play in the game tomorrow, at least, I don't think he is as of now.

“Yes, I see 'em both playing tomorrow night now, maybe limited, but I see 'em both being out there tomorrow,” said Self when asked about the availability of Rylan Griffen and Shakeel Moore on Tuesday night. “Hunt could too, but I don't know that I'll do that with Hunt. With his type of injury, a little strain it could set him back two or three more days. But with the other two, I've been led to believe, put 'em out there for a little bit and see what they can do.”

Rylan Griffen, the 6-foot-6, 190-pound guard from Dallas, Texas, is expected to make a major splash for Kansas this season. In helping lead Alabama to the Final Four this past season, Griffen, in 36 games, averaged 11.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. He shot 45.4 percent from the field, 39.2 percent from behind the arc, and 81.0% from the free-throw line.

During his weekly press conference on Monday, Self was asked what he’s seen from Griffen since his arrival this past summer.

“Well, I think that probably more so than anybody, you can run crap offense and come away with three points,” said Self when asked specially about Ryan Griffen. “I think there's a couple other guys, we didn't see it the other night, that you could do that to better than what we've had in the past.

“Rylan is a catch-and-shoot guy with range,” he added. “He's got size, so he can get it off. And I think that he is very, very important to our success and being able to stretch the defense.”

Another newcomer who will need to make a major splash is AJ Storr, the 6-foot-5, 207-pound guard from Rockford, Ill. During his one and only season at Wisconsin, Storr averaged 16.8 points and 3.9 assists per game.

In 36 games, Storr shot 43.4 percent from the field, 32.0 percent from behind the arc, and 81.2 percent from the free-throw line.

When asked how Storr is progressing, it didn’t take long for Self to respond.

“I think that I have AJ messed up at the moment because he doesn’t know what aggressive looks like. Like be aggressive, move the ball,” said Self. “You know that contradicts two things — be aggressive, but (there’s the) 0.5 rule. ‘You’ve got to pass it or shoot it or drive it within 0.5 seconds, but you want me to be aggressive?’ That kind of stuff is not on him as much as it is on us, getting him to understand that you can do both.

“So I’d say he’s a little bit thinking instead of reacting,” he added. “I didn’t think he was very good the other night, but I’m not sure it was because he wasn’t very good, or because maybe he’s just not really reacting the way that we know he will over time.”