Shane Bumgardner is making the move from Division 2, and he is getting used to the speed of the game this spring.

He is currently competing for a starting job at center after transferring from Tiffin University.

“Yeah, it's been good,” he said. “Took me a little longer to get acclimated than I thought. It was a lot different than Tiffin, you know, like facilities, everything. But I'm doing well now. I'm getting used to everything and utilizing all of it, weightlifting, everything.”

The first change was the offseason conditioning before spring football. But things are starting to slow down for Bumgardner, who arrived on campus in January.

“Yeah, first it was kind of a shock, you know, because they do a lot of things different than my old school,” he said. “But now it's starting to slow down a little bit for me. I'm getting used to it as a center.”

Bumgardner won the Rimington Award as the best center in Division 2. After receiving the award, he got offers from schools at the G5 level but decided on Kansas after an official visit.

He said one adjustment has been moving from Tiffin where he described campus as eight buildings and around 3000 students. After his coaches left for another job, he entered the transfer portal. Bumgardner committed to Kansas when Scott Fuchs was the offensive line coach.

Now, he is being coached by Daryl Agpalsa.

“Yeah, it was a little curveball at first,” he said. “You know, he left like the first week I got here or something like that. I'm starting to learn how he (Agpalsa) coaches and stuff like that and yeah, I like him.”

Watch everything Bumgardner had to say about joining the Kansas program, competing for the center job, and going through spring football.