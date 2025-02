The quarterback preview took an unexpected turn on February 6th. That is when the news broke Jalon Daniels would be a limited participant during spring football.

There are pros and cons to missing Daniels. There will be four new starting receivers and a new tight end group. It was essential for Daniels to build chemistry with an entirely different group of players.

But it will give reps and opportunities to players like Cole Ballard, Isaiah Marshall and David McComb.