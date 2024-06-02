“Getting to know Coach Borland has been great,” Miller said. “Coach Borland is a good guy. He’s been good to communicate with and really just to learn things about.”

Borland made the trip to Georgia to watch Miller practice and has been targeting him as one of the top defensive backs on the recruiting board.

Stephen Miller is ready to start his official visits this upcoming weekend and the Jayhawks will get a chance to make a strong first impression.

Miller said Borland watched their entire practice and the two had a chance to visit after it was over.

“Me and Coach Borland have a good relationship,” Miller said. “I've been talking to him since day one, since I got an offer from Kansas. And our relationship has been great. He came down and visited my school. He stayed the whole practice, and we chatted it up after practice and everything.”

During the spring there are a lot of times when college coaches stay for a portion of practice and then move on to their next stop. It meant a lot to Miller that Borland stayed for the whole practice and talked with him later.

“For him to come down and watch it all that meant a lot,” Miller said. “That’s how I know he cares about me a lot. He stayed the entire time so that just meant a lot and let me know a lot it's a real thing between us.”

He is looking forward to taking his first official visit and starting a busy month with the Jayhawks.

“I look forward to seeing a lot of things and I know it will be great,” Miller said. “I'm looking to see what they have to offer. I want to get up there and really make a bond with other coaches I haven’t talked to yet. I'm just looking to have a good time and looking forward to seeing a place I could call home one day.”

Miller will visit Mississippi State after Kansas and follow that with a trip to West Virginia on June 21. He said a midweek visit could take place with North Carolina State the week of the West Virginia visit.