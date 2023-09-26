Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and Lance Leipold took over their programs in the same year. Sarkisian was hired in January of 2021 and four months later Kansas hired Leipold.

Sarkisian was complimentary of what Leipold has accomplished at Kansas in the same amount of time he has been running the Texas program.

“I think what's impressed me is they're kind of similar to us in some degree in that you're in year three,” Sarkisian said. “And as I've touched on, we have players in our program that we inherited, that stuck to it and didn't decide to go to the portal and have become really good players for us and I think have become really good players for them, too. They become catalysts for you.”

Leipold and Sarkisian had to convince players to stay in their program because of the transfer portal. And the Jayhawks have used the portal to their advantage to quickly build their roster.

“I think they've done a good job utilizing the transfer portal,” Sarkissian said. “If you look at their defensive front right now, their front four, which is really about a front ten, they rotate a lot of guys. They're all transfers. And so, in this day and age of the portal, you're able to fill those voids and those needs that you may have on your roster. And I think they've done a nice job of that.”

Another aspect of Leipold’s program that Sarkisian respects is the patience to stay with their schemes. It would be easy for a coach to get away from their plan especially after a 2-10 season, but Leipold did not alter anything.

“I think they've done a really good job of implementing their schemes on both sides of the ball,” he said. “They haven't said after year one when things weren't perfect for them, scrap that and we're going to go to a whole another offense or a whole another defense. They've stayed true to who they were as coaches, and now they've got veterans that really understand the nuances of their scheme and they play like it. So, a lot of credit to them.”