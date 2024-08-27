PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0zMU0xMU5FVkpFJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTMxTTExTkVWSkUnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
News
ago football Edit

Tabor Allen wins the job at place-kicker after a tight competition

Allen will do the kickoff and place-kicking to start the season against Lindenwood
Jon Kirby • JayhawkSlant
Publisher- Football Editor
@jayhawkslant

For the last four years Tabor Allen has been known as the kickoff guy on special teams.

Going into his senior season, Allen can add the place-kicking duties to his resume.

When the depth chart was released on Monday, Allen came out as the starting kicker after a tight battle in fall camp. We spoke with Allen recently about camp and how the competition was shaping up between Charlie Weinrich, Owen Piepergerdes, and himself.

“It's been a lot of fun so far,” Allen said. “We're all competing at a high level. It's probably the best kicking-wise I've seen in terms of field goal since I've been here. And it's been a lot of fun. Just they're giving us a lot of opportunities in practice, probably more in terms of reps in front of the team than we have in the past.”

Allen said the kickers were benefitting from a lot of reps during fall camp. He felt there are several good kickers and whoever won the job the position would be in good hands.

“We're all kicking well,” he said. “They can't go wrong either way. I think we're going to be in great shape no matter who's kicking field goals this year.”

Allen started handling the kickoff job the last six games oh his freshman season. Since that time he has been the full-time kickoff specialist, but always worked on his field goal skills.

“I kicked a lot of field goals, especially warming up for kickoff,” he said. “Even if I just wanted to only do kickoffs for a day, I'd probably have to warm up hitting field goals. And we do it every day at practice, so I've had a lot of time to develop over the years. And yeah, no, I've come a long way since I've gotten here.”

Watch what Allen had to say about the kicking competition and how he worked to improve his place-kicking while he was doing kickoffs.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL1V5Yk5IaHhEWWc4P3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
