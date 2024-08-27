For the last four years Tabor Allen has been known as the kickoff guy on special teams.

Going into his senior season, Allen can add the place-kicking duties to his resume.

When the depth chart was released on Monday, Allen came out as the starting kicker after a tight battle in fall camp. We spoke with Allen recently about camp and how the competition was shaping up between Charlie Weinrich, Owen Piepergerdes, and himself.

“It's been a lot of fun so far,” Allen said. “We're all competing at a high level. It's probably the best kicking-wise I've seen in terms of field goal since I've been here. And it's been a lot of fun. Just they're giving us a lot of opportunities in practice, probably more in terms of reps in front of the team than we have in the past.”

Allen said the kickers were benefitting from a lot of reps during fall camp. He felt there are several good kickers and whoever won the job the position would be in good hands.

“We're all kicking well,” he said. “They can't go wrong either way. I think we're going to be in great shape no matter who's kicking field goals this year.”

Allen started handling the kickoff job the last six games oh his freshman season. Since that time he has been the full-time kickoff specialist, but always worked on his field goal skills.

“I kicked a lot of field goals, especially warming up for kickoff,” he said. “Even if I just wanted to only do kickoffs for a day, I'd probably have to warm up hitting field goals. And we do it every day at practice, so I've had a lot of time to develop over the years. And yeah, no, I've come a long way since I've gotten here.”

Watch what Allen had to say about the kicking competition and how he worked to improve his place-kicking while he was doing kickoffs.