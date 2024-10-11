Tate Nagy off to a good start, plans to enroll early at Kansas

Tate Nagy is playing quarterback as a senior and is leading the Blue Valley West offense to impressive numbers. Last night Nagy helped West to a 49-14 win over Blue Valley Southwest.

Nagy is guiding the offense averaging more than 37 points a game in his final year playing quarterback. Since an opening season loss to Aquinas, West has reeled off five straight wins.

“The season has been going really good,” Nagy said. “The first game of the season was a tough one to start out with, but it gave us a little confidence, too. We knew that Aquinas was going to be a good team, and just having that, being a close game and seeing where were from there to now, it's been pretty good.”

The Jaguars biggest win of the season came last week when they handed Blue Valley Northwest their first loss of the season.

“Northwest is obviously a really good team, and they're usually good,” he said. “Going into that game, we really wanted to be the first team to beat them. I can really point out a lot of guys, it was an overall team win.”