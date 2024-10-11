Tate Nagy off to a good start, plans to enroll early at Kansas

in other news
Official visits kick back up for Bill Self and his staff this month
Official visits kick back up for Bill Self and his staff this month
Thoughts after re-watching the ASU games and heading into bye-week
Here are some thoughts after re-watching game and another loss in the final minutes.
PFF Defensive Grade Card: Arizona State game
Here are the PFF defensive grades from the Arizona State game and snap counts.
PFF Offensive Grade Card: Arizona State game
Here are the PFF offensive grades from the Arizona State game and snap counts.
Lance Leipold on ASU loss, injuries, bye week coming up
Kansas dropped its fifth straight game and we have what Lance Leipold said after the game.
in other news
Official visits kick back up for Bill Self and his staff this month
Official visits kick back up for Bill Self and his staff this month
Thoughts after re-watching the ASU games and heading into bye-week
Here are some thoughts after re-watching game and another loss in the final minutes.
PFF Defensive Grade Card: Arizona State game
Here are the PFF defensive grades from the Arizona State game and snap counts.
Tate Nagy is playing quarterback as a senior and is leading the Blue Valley West offense to impressive numbers. Last night Nagy helped West to a 49-14 win over Blue Valley Southwest.
Nagy is guiding the offense averaging more than 37 points a game in his final year playing quarterback. Since an opening season loss to Aquinas, West has reeled off five straight wins.
“The season has been going really good,” Nagy said. “The first game of the season was a tough one to start out with, but it gave us a little confidence, too. We knew that Aquinas was going to be a good team, and just having that, being a close game and seeing where were from there to now, it's been pretty good.”
The Jaguars biggest win of the season came last week when they handed Blue Valley Northwest their first loss of the season.
“Northwest is obviously a really good team, and they're usually good,” he said. “Going into that game, we really wanted to be the first team to beat them. I can really point out a lot of guys, it was an overall team win.”
Nagy committed to Kansas over the summer as a wide receiver. He attended football camps and stood out making the position switch earning offers from the Jayhawks, Kentucky and others. He went to two Kansas football camps and impressed the staff earning an offer.
The son of Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, he is enjoying his senior year where he gets to finish playing his career as a quarterback.
“I love quarterback and if I could be a quarterback in college and play at the level I wanted to play, I totally would,” Nagy said. “Quarterback has been my position my whole life, and just being able to do that with all my senior friends, it's the best thing in the world. It's been really fun so far and we are going to try keep winning.”
There are weekly conversations with Kansas wide receivers coach Terry Samuel and daily messages from Lance Leipold.
“Coach Leipold sends me a text almost every morning, and there's a little graphic, and then he'll say something at the very bottom of it,” Nagy said. “And then I will talk with Coach Samuel on the phone.”
[Story: Tate Nagy gets good advice from his father, the OC of the Kansas City Chiefs]
In the past after football season was over Nagy turned his focus to basketball, where he was voted an all-conference point guard. But that will change this year as he recently made the decision to graduate early and enroll at KU.
“I made the decision to graduate early,” Nagy said. “One of the biggest things that I'm giving up is obviously just having a full senior year with all my friends. Sports wise is basketball, which was a big, but I think graduating early could really benefit me. Basketball was my favorite sport for a while and I still love basketball, and I will always love basketball and always have a place in my heart.”
Arriving on campus in January will help Nagy get in the strength program and a head start in transitioning from quarterback to receiver.
“The main reason why I'm doing is to put on a little weight,” he said. “I do need to get a little bigger and then just gaining speed, learning all the routes and the playbook and everything. The best thing, too, is just connecting with the coaches early and then getting to know the players. I mean, it's very beneficial to graduate early, and that's why I made the decision to do it.”
- OT
- OLB
- PRO
- ATH
- RB
- WDE
- CB
- OLB
- TE
- WR