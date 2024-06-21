The Kansas coaches are wrapping up midweek visits that end today and welcome in a new group of weekend visitors this afternoon.

The final official visit weekend of the summer is here, and they are expecting to bring in five prospects. Two of the visitors are arriving from opposite parts of the country.

Wide receiver Tavian McNair will make the trip from California and defensive back Darrion Jones will travel from Florida.

McNair is finalizing a busy schedule that will include five official visits with the last to Kansas.

“The visits gave me a great chance to learn about each school,” McNair said. “All the schools were great. The coaches at all the schools were great. I went to Arizona State, UNLV, Utah and Cal, and they showed a lot of love once I went out there.”

This weekend the Kansas coaches will get a chance to showcase their program. McNair has been talking with receivers coach Terry Samuel.

“Getting to know Coach Samuel has been great,” McNair said. “He has been communicating with me ever since I started talking to him. He communicates every day checking in. I like the consistency by Coach Samuels. And that's just shows what a great coach and a great person he is and how he cares about the players.”

McNair has experience four official visits and he wants to the see the culture at Kansas.

“I want to see a great culture,” he said. “Somewhere where I know I can fit in. I want to bond with the coaches and just trying to create that relationship with everyone.”

After his visit to Kansas, he will go home and look over all the schools involved in his recruiting and start planning out his next step.

“After the Kansas visit, I'm just going to sit down, just chill and talk with my family,” he said. “We're going to all come together and just talk, go through each and every visit I took and just break it down. We will see which one's the best for me.”