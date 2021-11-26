Tevita Noa set for Kansas visit this weekend

The Jayhawks are set to host official visitors this weekend and Tevita Noa will be one of the players in Lawrence. Noa, who committed to TCU over the summer, has been looking at his options and that is when the Jayhawks came into the picture. Kansas offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki, who also coaches tight ends made contact with Noa when he heard he may open his recruiting. “Kansas hit me up a few weeks ago,” Noa said. “What happened was I got offered by TCU and that was my first offer that I ever got, and I committed right off the bat. Because I'm just a juco guy, sometimes juco guys don’t get a lot of offers. I get one offer, I'm sold. That was it. And what happened was the whole coaching staff at TCU switched. So, I reopened up my recruitment and Coach K was the first guy to hit me up.” Noa likes the fact Kotelnicki is handling his recruiting and not only is he the offensive coordinator but would be his position coach. “He's been a real good guy,” Noa said. “He's the offensive coordinator, and tight end coach and that's kind of big for me because I'm a tight end and he was saying how much I'd can get utilized. But my relationship with him has been really good. He's been constant just hitting me up. And it just shows that he really cares.”

Noa said Kotelnicki was the first coach to call after he opened up his recruiting

Shortly after Kotelnicki evaluated Noah’s film they talked about setting up an official visit. “He said that he liked that I can kind of do it all,” Noah said. “He says that I can block very well and I can run good routes. He told me I'm an overall tight end that can kind of do it all. That's upmost respect I can get as a tight end from a coach.” Last week Noa said he did a Face Time call with several members of the Kansas coaching staff. When he arrived at Snow College, he was a defensive end. But he switched to tight end after he lost weight. The tight end coach saw him on defense and wanted to move him on offense. The extra Covid year gave him a chance to learn the position more and he started attracting the attention of college recruiters. Noa will graduate at the semester and plans to pick his future college in the next few weeks. He will be on campus to participate in spring football at the school he chooses. Last week he visited Boise State and there are other schools showing interest. “I'm a big person on God,” he said. “For a while now, I've asked him to be the helm of my life and kind of everything that I go through. I know that it's the plan. It's where he wants me to go, so right now I'm just doing a whole lot of praying and seeing what suits me best. But honestly, I know wherever I go, that's where God wants me to go.” Noah will have several schools to choose from when he decides and wants to find a home that will help him develop on and off the field. “I want the best resources that develop me into the best football player that I can become and help me become a better man,” he said. “Because football's going to end one day for me. That's just what I feel. I feel I'm still growing. I’ve got a lot to learn, and I need to learn on not only the football side, but off the field.” He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Black Friday offer join Jayhawk Slant for just $20.00