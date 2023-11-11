Texas Tech holds off Kansas with late field goal
Kansas' comeback from 13-0 down against Texas Tech was all for nothing as the Red Raiders drove down the field and made a go-ahead field goal with three seconds remaining to win the game 16-13.
1st Quarter
The Jayhawks got off to a slow start as they went three-and-out on the game's first possession. After Damon Greaves' punt only went 24 yards, the Red Raiders took over from midfield. Seven plays later, Tahj Brooks was running into the end zone from five yards out to open the scoring.
After giving up the touchdown, the Kansas offense did not do their defense any favors once again, going three-and-out for the second straight drive. The Red Raiders did not have to travel far to get into field goal range to go up 10-0 with 3:26 left in the first quarter.
As the Jayhawks finally had something going on offense, Jason Bean was hit hard on a first down carry. Cole Ballard, who started the year as the third-string quarterback was then inserted into the game. Ballard is the son of Chris Ballard, the general manager of the Indianapolis Colts.
2nd Quarter
Bean came back into the game to start the second quarter, but the hype around that was short lived as the Jayhawks failed to convert on fourth and two.
The Red Raiders got it into Jayhawk territory and went for a deep shot near the goal line, but OJ Burroughs came through with an interception.
During the Texas Tech offensive drive, Bean went to the locker room. Ballard was forced to lead the Jayhawks from their own one-yard-line. In 17 plays, he led the Jayhawks to the opposite one-yard-line, but they were stopped short on fourth and goal as Hishaw was wrapped up in the backfield.
Bean was not the only one banged up, as Fairchild and Grimm left the game briefly with injuries during the drive. They both returned to the field, but Texas Tech showed major physicality.
The Red Raiders took over, moved the ball for a few first downs, but then punted to Kansas with under 30 seconds left in the half. the Jayhawks did not try to do too much with their third string quarterback, and went into halftime down 10-0.
3rd Quarter
Texas Tech elected to play to field position game early in the second half, as they pinned Kansas deep in their own territory with two punts. It paid off when Ballard aired the ball out to Jared Casey, who had a shot at the reception, but it was fought for and intercepted by Texas Tech's Dadrion Taylor-Demerson.
The pick set Texas Tech up at the Kansas 36, but the Kansas defense did well to keep them to just a field goal. The three points put Texas Tech up 13-0 with 2:58 to go in the third quarter.
The Jayhawks went three-and-out their next chance, as Ballard hit Tanaka Scott on the numbers, but he could not make the catch.
4th Quarter
The Jayhawks made a stop to force Texas Tech to kick a 48-yard field goal, but that kicked was missed wide left.
The Jayhawks took over and gained a first down, but the next play Ballard lost 11 yards when he was sacked. On second-and-21, Devin Neal followed his blockers all the way to the end zone for a 60 yard touchdown. The score made it 13-7, and pumped some juice into David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
The Kansas defense used that juice to get a much needed stop, forcing a Texas Tech punt.
Cole Ballard, after another drop from Scott on second down, found Lawrence Arnold beyond the sticks for a first down. Arnold dragged defenders down to the Texas Tech 44. After Neal and Ballard had some nice carries to set up first and goal, but the Red Raiders came up with the stop forcing a field goal from Seth Keller to cut the deficit in half at 13-10 with 4:44 to go.
Texas Tech picked up a first down when Cobee Bryant was dinged for pass interference on a third down. The next third down, the Texas Tech Receiver had the first down yardage, but Kenny Logan made a big hit to jar the ball loose and force fourth down.
Kansas took over from the 20 after a touchback. After two incompletions, Ballard tucked the ball and lowered his shoulder to pick up the first down. He then found Quentin Skinner up the middle to move the chains once again.
Skinner was the target of another first down, a 17-yard gain to move Kansas to the 26 yard line.
On third and long, Ballard forced one up to Mason Fairchild, who drew a pass interference call to move the ball to the 10. Neal and Ballard both had short carries to set up third and goal from the four with 35 seconds to play. Andy Kotelnicki cooked up the ultimate trick play as Neal tried to find Casey on a pass from the wildcat formation. The pass was incomplete, and Kansas settled for three to tie the game at 13 with 26 seconds left.
Texas Tech did not just look to go to overtime, as they completed two quick passes to move the ball to the Kansas 45 with 13 seconds to play. The next play, the Red Raiders moved the ball 33 yards to set up a game-winning field goal attempt to which Lance Leipold tried to ice the kicker, but it was to no avail as the kick was good from 30 yards.
There were three seconds left, but the Jayhawks could not do anything with them, dropping to 7-3 on the season.