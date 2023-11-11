Kansas' comeback from 13-0 down against Texas Tech was all for nothing as the Red Raiders drove down the field and made a go-ahead field goal with three seconds remaining to win the game 16-13.

1st Quarter

The Jayhawks got off to a slow start as they went three-and-out on the game's first possession. After Damon Greaves' punt only went 24 yards, the Red Raiders took over from midfield. Seven plays later, Tahj Brooks was running into the end zone from five yards out to open the scoring. After giving up the touchdown, the Kansas offense did not do their defense any favors once again, going three-and-out for the second straight drive. The Red Raiders did not have to travel far to get into field goal range to go up 10-0 with 3:26 left in the first quarter. As the Jayhawks finally had something going on offense, Jason Bean was hit hard on a first down carry. Cole Ballard, who started the year as the third-string quarterback was then inserted into the game. Ballard is the son of Chris Ballard, the general manager of the Indianapolis Colts.

2nd Quarter

Bean came back into the game to start the second quarter, but the hype around that was short lived as the Jayhawks failed to convert on fourth and two. The Red Raiders got it into Jayhawk territory and went for a deep shot near the goal line, but OJ Burroughs came through with an interception. During the Texas Tech offensive drive, Bean went to the locker room. Ballard was forced to lead the Jayhawks from their own one-yard-line. In 17 plays, he led the Jayhawks to the opposite one-yard-line, but they were stopped short on fourth and goal as Hishaw was wrapped up in the backfield. Bean was not the only one banged up, as Fairchild and Grimm left the game briefly with injuries during the drive. They both returned to the field, but Texas Tech showed major physicality. The Red Raiders took over, moved the ball for a few first downs, but then punted to Kansas with under 30 seconds left in the half. the Jayhawks did not try to do too much with their third string quarterback, and went into halftime down 10-0.

3rd Quarter

Texas Tech elected to play to field position game early in the second half, as they pinned Kansas deep in their own territory with two punts. It paid off when Ballard aired the ball out to Jared Casey, who had a shot at the reception, but it was fought for and intercepted by Texas Tech's Dadrion Taylor-Demerson. The pick set Texas Tech up at the Kansas 36, but the Kansas defense did well to keep them to just a field goal. The three points put Texas Tech up 13-0 with 2:58 to go in the third quarter. The Jayhawks went three-and-out their next chance, as Ballard hit Tanaka Scott on the numbers, but he could not make the catch.

4th Quarter