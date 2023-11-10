Kickoff: 11 a.m. CST- FS1 TV Broadcast team: Eric Collins, Devin Gardner Line: Kansas -3.5 Weather: Mostly sunny, high around 56 degrees, with 7-10 mph winds

• Kansas enters Saturday’s game with Texas Tech at 7-2, clinching its first winning season since 2008. In fact, Kansas’ 7-2 start gives Kansas its most wins in the first nine games since 2007, when Kansas started 9-0. The Jayhawks have only won seven or more games in the first nine games five times in program history, including 2023, 2007, 1995, 1992 and 1968. • The Jayhawks reached their seventh win with a gritty 28-21 victory over Iowa State in Ames, ending a seven-game losing streak to Iowa State on the road. The win was Kansas’ first in Ames since 2008 and its first night game win in Ames since at least 1964. • The win against Iowa State was also Kansas’ first win as a ranked team since 2009, when the then-ranked No. 16 Jayhawks defeated Iowa State 41-36 on Oct. 10, 2009. • Kansas has now beaten Big 12 Conference opponents in back-to-back weeks for the first time since 2008, when Kansas defeated Iowa State (Oct. 4, 35-33) and Colorado (Oct. 11, 30-14) in consecutive games. Last season, the Jayhawks defeated West Virginia 55-42 (OT) on Sept. 10 and Iowa State, 14-11, on Oct. 1 • With wins against Iowa State in 2022 and 2023, Kansas has now defeated a Big 12 opponent in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2007-08, when Kansas defeated Kansas State three years in a row from 2006-08. • Head Coach Lance Leipold is now 15-19 in his KU career and is among the fastest coaches in Kansas history to 15 wins. Leipold is the fastest to 15 or more wins since Mike Gottfried won 15 games in his first 34 from 1983-85, while Bud Moore is the most recent to do it quicker in 32 games from 1875-78 (15-16-1). Only eight coaches in Kansas history have won 15 games faster than Leipold, with six of those eight coming prior to 1955. • Since Leipold’s arrival, Kansas has won three Big 12 road wins (at Texas, 2021; at West Virginia, 2022; at Iowa State, 2023). Prior to Leipold’s arrival, the Jayhawks were 1-54 in Big 12 road games from 2008-2020. • Ranked No. 19 in the AP Poll and No. 18 in the USA Today Coaches Poll, the Jayhawks are back in the rankings for the fourth time this season. Leipold has had Kansas ranked in six weeks over his career, while prior to the 2022 season, Kansas had not been ranked since 2009. Last week, Kansas made its first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff Rankings at No. 21. • Kansas has won nine of its last 11 home games, including a perfect 5-0 record this season. The last time Kansas started the season 5-0 at home was 2008, while it is the 11th time in program history Kansas has started the season 5-0 or better at home (2023, 2008, 2007, 2005, 1951, 1909, 1908, 1906, 1905, 1899, 1896). Prior to Leipold’s arrival, the Jayhawks won nine home games dating back to 2014 with an overall home record of 6-91 in Big 12 play from 2010-2021. The Jayhawks are just one of 11 Power Five teams with a record of 5-0 or better at home this season (Kansas, Ole Miss, Michigan, Georgia, Texas, Penn State, Kansas State, Louisville, Tennessee, Oregon and Washington).

- Texas Tech and Kansas will meet for the 25th time in school history Saturday in a series that has historically been dominated by the Red Raiders. Tech is 22-2 all-time against the Jayhawks with wins in 15 of the past 16 meetings. –Kansas snapped a 12-game losing streak to the Red Raiders in Texas Tech’s visit to Lawrence in 2019 as the Jayhawks rallied from 13 points down to kick a game-winning field goal at the end of regulation. The win was Kansas’ first all-time at home over the Red Raiders as Texas Tech was previously 10-0 in Lawrence. The Red Raiders routed Kansas, 41-14, in their last visit to Lawrence in 2021. -Kansas’ only other win in the series spoiled Homecoming for the Red Raiders in 2001 as the Jayhawks used overtime to shock the Jones AT&T Stadium crowd behind a 34-31 victory. It is one of two overtime games all-time in the series as the Red Raiders scored a 41-34 victory in double overtime in 2012. -Prior to its last loss in the series in 2019, Texas Tech had won 12-consecutive games in the series over the Jayhawks. Over that span, Texas Tech won 10 of those games by a double-digit margin. In fact, the Red Raiders averaged 22.5 points per victory during the winning streak over the Jayhawks, which ran from 2004-18. -In total, the winner of the Texas Tech-Kansas series has been determined by one possession in only six of the 24 meetings, two of which are the Jayhawks’ lone wins in the series. Texas Tech secured close wins over the Jayhawks previously in 2000 (45-39), 2004 (31-30), 2012 (41-34) and 2020 (16-13). -The Red Raiders have scored at least 30 points in all but two of the 20 previous meetings during the Big 12 era. The lone exceptions came in a 17-7 victory at home in 1997 and then a 16-13 victory to conclude the 2020 campaign. During that same time period, Kansas has scored 30 or more points only six times with five of those coming in losses. -This will be the second time in as many years and only the fourth time in the history of the series that Texas Tech and Kansas have met in the month of November or later. The two schools have faced each other twice in November, which came in a 41-34 double-overtime victory for the Red Raiders at home in 2012 an then a 43-28 win a year ago. The two schools also met in Lubbock on Dec. 5, 2020, which ended in a 16-13 victory by the Red Raiders to end the COVID-shortened season. -The two schools have met four times outside the Big 12, which came in home-and-home series in 1965-66 and 1969- 70. The 1965 game served as the first contest in college football history to utilize instant replay technology.

I think this game can present some challenges for the Jayhawks. Remember before the season Texas Tech was in everybody's top five in the Big 12. When all the publications did their predictions most had Texas Tech between three and five. Injuries sidetracked them early but they have had players return and are as healthy as they have been in a while. The one area that concerns me is what they do offensively. They will move fast. And they will spread the defense to run the football. What Texas Tech does is line up four wide and that takes safeties and linebackers out of the box. That creates more running space for Tahj Brooks. When they see the numbers are in their favor they make a lot of fast throws to receivers. They get them in one-on-one spots where the receivers do a good job of turning the short passes into 4-6 yard pick ups. It is like a running play. They are certainly better with Morton back at quarterback. Defensively they are a physical group. They will line up in three and four down sets. From what I have seen I think they have trouble defending plays to the outside. I watched a few games and their secondary can give up pass yards. I think Tech will do what several teams have and try to stack the box. In their last game TCU abandoned the run game. Their young QB threw for 350 yards but they didn't do much on the ground. Texas Tech has physical guys up front and their linebackers are built for the run game. I think the Jayhawks can find ways to move the ball rushing and passing because of the complex things they do. I expect this to be a good game and a lot of that is based on what Texas Tech team shows up. They were beating Kansas State in the third quarter and Morton got hurt. The back up Strong came in and three threw picks. They have only won one game on the road. This is a team earlier in the season who took Oregon to the final drive. When I look at both teams I see equal talent. But the Jayhawks are playing at home and have an edge in coaching. In the end I think too many things play into KU's favor and they are playing better football. Kansas 34- Texas 27

The Kansas Football Jayhawks are riding high after back-to-back Big 12 Conference wins over Oklahoma and Iowa State. After their big road win in Ames, Lance Leipold’s squad hosts Texas Tech this Saturday. The Jayhawks continue to be one of the best offenses in the nation. Offensive Coordinator Andy Kotelnicki has KU averaging more than 33 points per game (No. 22) and 6.7 yards per play (No. 10). The Kansas rushing attack is their biggest strength, with 5.1 yards per carry (No. 17) and more than 192 yards per game (No. 17). Star running back Devin Neal leads the team in rushing (828 yards, 6.1 YPC) and rushing touchdowns (9). The Red Raiders are 3-3 and are giving up more than 378 YPG (No. 55) and 28 PPG (No. 82). Opponents are converting better than 42% of third downs (No. 92). They’ve struggled in the red zone, allowing points on 93% of opponent possessions (No. 121). Head Coach Joey McGuire’s squad has one of the Big 12’s best RBs in 1,000 yard rusher Tahj Brooks, yet they have a negative turnover margin and give the ball away an average of almost twice each game No. 109). Kansas holds serve at home, thanks to another solid effort from QB Jason Bean and a three turnover effort from the Jayhawks defense. Kansas 38 - Texas Tech 24

