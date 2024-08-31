When Dean Miller committed to Kansas in the summer of 2022, his film showed a lot of promise. At 6-foot-5, he had the speed and burst coming off the edge in junior college that caught the attention of the coaching staff.

The staff was in the market for a defensive end although it was late in the recruiting process. Miller committed to the Jayhawks in the middle of June, packed and headed for Lawrence to be with the team for summer workouts.

He did not arrive until the end of the month and missed the first month with Matt Gildersleeve and the training staff. Adding weight to his frame was one of the goals when he arrived.

Fast forward to last November as Miller was finishing his second season in the program. He was still fighting to gain weight and there was a conversation with head coach Lance Leipold.

“Dean and I had to have a little heart to heart last November, okay, that he wasn't going to be able to play here if he didn't put on weight,” Leipold said. “And he finally really took it to heart, and he really worked hard at it, and he's worked extremely hard in a lot of areas.”