The hard work paid off for Dean Miller after a serious talk with Leipold

Jon Kirby • JayhawkSlant
Publisher- Football Editor
When Dean Miller committed to Kansas in the summer of 2022, his film showed a lot of promise. At 6-foot-5, he had the speed and burst coming off the edge in junior college that caught the attention of the coaching staff.

The staff was in the market for a defensive end although it was late in the recruiting process. Miller committed to the Jayhawks in the middle of June, packed and headed for Lawrence to be with the team for summer workouts.

He did not arrive until the end of the month and missed the first month with Matt Gildersleeve and the training staff. Adding weight to his frame was one of the goals when he arrived.

Fast forward to last November as Miller was finishing his second season in the program. He was still fighting to gain weight and there was a conversation with head coach Lance Leipold.

“Dean and I had to have a little heart to heart last November, okay, that he wasn't going to be able to play here if he didn't put on weight,” Leipold said. “And he finally really took it to heart, and he really worked hard at it, and he's worked extremely hard in a lot of areas.”

Miller was excited after recording the first of his career against Lindenwood
Miller credited Gildersleeve and nutritionist Katie O’Connor for getting him on a plan and pushing him. He added the weight and got stronger and Leipold was happy to hear they might have to buy Miller a new suit.

The players wear suits and Miller told Leipold his suit does not fit.

“I said, well, okay, we'll get you another one, because you've earned that,” Leipold said. “But because he's worked so hard.”

That hard work paid off in the opener against Lindenwood. Miller recorded the first sack of his career, and it was officially the first of the season for the Jayhawks.

“They called a little pass rush game, allowed me to just get off the ball, hold that edge, just try getting off as fast as I can, and just took a straight line to the quarterback,” Miller said. “It felt amazing. I mean, if you guys saw me, I was pretty hyped after that, throwing a little flex down. I was so excited, I didn't really know what to do, what to celebrate, so I just, you know, just kind of let it out.”

Miller scored a solid grade at 72.9 by PFF and had three tackles and two hurries. It was a good outing for his first start, but said he wants to work on that celebration after his sack.

“I'm going keep my composure a little more,” Miller said. “Next time you might see me throw up something you all haven't seen before. You just gotta stay tuned in.”

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EZWFuIE1pbGxlciBvZmYgdGhlIGVkZ2UgZm9yIHRoZSBKYXloYXdr cyBmaXJzdCBzYWNrIG9mIHRoZSBzZWFzb24uIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9rdWZiYWxsP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4ja3VmYmFsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvLzlJUFFVVThzdnEiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS85SVBRVVU4c3Zx PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEpheWhhd2tTbGFudCAoQEpheWhhd2tTbGFudCkg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KYXloYXdrU2xhbnQvc3Rh dHVzLzE4MjkzMTQ4MTg4Mjc3NDc2OTc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QXVndXN0IDMwLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
