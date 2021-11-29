Three prospects remain on the 2022 Hoops Hot Board

Chances: SIGNED Visit Date: 6/22/21 Video: LINK The Skinny: On August 10, M.J. Rice, the 6-foot-5, 200-pound small forward from Prolific Prep in Napa, Calif., became the third player from the 2022 class to verbally commit to Bill Self and Kansas. One of the nation's most productive players during the spring and summer AAU circuit, don't be surprised if Rice receives a bump with the 2022 rankings are updated. Landing Rice was certainly a huge win for Self and his staff.

Chances: SIGNED Visit: 10/8/21 Video: LINK The Skinny: "Ernest Udeh has had a terrific start to the travel season for Southeast Elite and recently earned a spot in the Rivals150. After watching him this weekend, No. 115 might not be high enough. At 6-foot-10, he’s a totally dominant force in the paint on both ends. He’s quick off his feet around the rim and can move his feet to pick in switches. Nobody caught more lobs for dunks this weekend either. Georgia, Miami, and Seton Hall recently offered. Expect that list to grow in a hurry." Dan McDonald Rivals.com

Chances: SIGNED Visit Date: 6/10/21 and 10/1/21 Video: LINK The Skinny: Obviously, Gradey Dick is already committed to Kansas and is preparing for the start of his senior year at Sunrise Christian Academy. Aside from being AAU teammates with five-star small forward Mark Mitchell, the duo will now play side-by-side at Sunrise Christian Academy this next season.



Chances: SIGNED Visit: 6/23/21 and 10/1/21 Video: LINK The Skinny: After taking visits to Kansas, Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and TCU, Zuby Ejiofor, following his final visit (Texas) verbally committed to Bill Self and Kansas on July 1. Ejiofor, the No. 58 ranked player in the 2022 class, ultimately made the decision to sit down with his family and reach a final decision. Ultimately, he committed to Kansas on June 30 and went public with his decision a day later.

Chances: MEDIUM Visit Date: 10/1/21 Video: LINK Schools Involved: Kansas, LSU, Texas Tech, UCLA, Utah, Tennessee, Louisville, Memphis, Michigan, Oklahoma State, and the NBL The Skinny: Yohan Traore, the 6-foot-11, 227-pound forward from Dream City Christian in Glendale, Ariz., has taken an official visit to Kansas and is expected to visit either Texas or UCLA before the next stage of his recruitment.

Chances: MEDIUM Visit Date: TBD Video: LINK Schools Involved: Kansas, Louisville, Tennessee, Florida, Texas Tech, DePaul, Penn State, Maryland, Xavier, Wake Forest, Clemson, and others. The Skinny: From June 18 to November 10, Judah Mintz, the 6-foot-4, 170-pound shooting guard from Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Va., was verbally committed to Pittsburgh. However, Mintz, the No. 68 ranked player in the 2022 class, ultimately made the decision to reopen his recruitment and pursue other options. Kansas, along with many other schools, has reached out. At this point, no visits have been scheduled yet.

Chances: MEDIUM Visit Date: TBD Video: LINK Schools Involved: Kansas, Arizona State, Memphis, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, Xavier, Howard, Missouri, Texas Tech, and others. The Skinny: Amaree Abram, the 6-foot-4, 175-pound guard from Southern California Academy in Santa Clarita, Calif., was committed to Texas A&M from 8/15/21 until 11/18/21. Since opting to back out of his commitment and reopen his recruitment, Abram has heard from the likes of Kansas, Arizona State, Memphis, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, Xavier, Howard, Missouri, Texas Tech, and others. Abram will likely emerge as one of the most heavily recruited prospects in the 2022 class and will have plenty of options to consider when it comes to his future.

Our best promo is live through the end of the week