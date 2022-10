On Thursday night, Kansas received a commitment from Elmarko Jackson, the 6-foot-3, 180-pound point guard from South Kent (CT) School. How big was the news for Bill Self and the Jayhawks? With Chris Johnson, Elmarko Jackson, and Jamari McDowell already on board, what's next in the 2023 class?

For a closer look at Elmarko Jackson and what's next in the 2023 class, click here.