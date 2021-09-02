Trevor Kardell seeing success after turning focus to football

When the first depth chart was released, Trevor Kardell was listed in the top two at tight end. That may have surprised people because Mason Fairchild and Will Huggins were returning from last year.

Both had more snaps than Kardell, who appeared in one game. He told Jayhawk Slant he believed he had a good fall camp.

“Personally, I think I have played pretty well,” Kardell said. “The tight end group we've been working with is super terrific together. The chemistry that we've created within this past couple months has been incredible.”

For the first time, Kardell turned most of his attention to football. The two-sport athlete signed to play football at Kansas and joined the baseball team.

Coming out of high school at Lee’s Summit West he was one of the top baseball prospects in the Midwest. This summer he shifted his focus to football, and it paid off.

“Whenever I'm trying to do both at the same time, I'm not maxing my potential in both sports,” he said. “But I will say now that I'm doing football only right now this month, and I've been able to dig into what I can do in football. It's been kind of shocking to me what I've been able to achieve.”

There has no been question that Kardell has the athletic ability. For most of his baseball career he was a catcher at 6-foot-5, 230 pounds and it is rare to see someone that size behind the plate. He has moved to the outfield for the Jayhawks.