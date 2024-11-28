Trey Brown has strong list of offers, commits to Kansas

The Kansas staff has added to the 2026 commitment list and locked up their first defensive player in Trey Brown.

Brown, who plays on both sides of the ball, is being recruited to KU as a cornerback.

Last weekend Brown made the trip from California to watch the Jayhawks play Colorado and shortly after gave the staff his verbal commitment.

“The culture amazed me for sure and getting to see them beat a ranked team,” Brown said.

Kansas defensive backs coach and co-defensive coordinator DK McDonald and analyst Brandon Shelby teamed together to recruit Brown. He plays both ways for Tustin High, but the staff at Kansas like him as a cornerback.