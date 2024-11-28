Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Nov 28, 2024
Trey Brown has strong list of offers, commits to Kansas
circle avatar
Jon Kirby  •  JayhawkSlant
Publisher- Football Editor
Twitter
@jayhawkslant

The Kansas staff has added to the 2026 commitment list and locked up their first defensive player in Trey Brown.

Brown, who plays on both sides of the ball, is being recruited to KU as a cornerback.

Last weekend Brown made the trip from California to watch the Jayhawks play Colorado and shortly after gave the staff his verbal commitment.

“The culture amazed me for sure and getting to see them beat a ranked team,” Brown said.

Kansas defensive backs coach and co-defensive coordinator DK McDonald and analyst Brandon Shelby teamed together to recruit Brown. He plays both ways for Tustin High, but the staff at Kansas like him as a cornerback.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In