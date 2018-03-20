Following a tremendous opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament, we get to your questions in this week’s #TwitterTuesday as we take a quick look at how Pitt goes about rebuilding, Indiana ’s chances of locking up the top in-state junior prospects, the favorites for

With Romeo waiting until April to decide where he is attending, do you think that helps or favors KU a little more? Maybe he is waiting to see who leaves from there.

The top-ranked senior available, Romeo Langford, is now on commitment watch. After completing his senior year of play this weekend, the five-star guard remains focused on a final three of Kansas, Vanderbilt, and Indiana. The talk has surrounded Langford waiting until April to decide, which should only help KU’s chances.

Like most elite prospects that decide not to sign during the early period in November, they tend to wait until the spring to see who might be leaving and who might be staying regarding NBA decisions. Seeing that Vanderbilt and Indiana are likely to see no one leave early for the NBA Draft, Kansas is the remaining final suitor that could see early departures to the league.

Kansas will lose Svi Mykhailiuk and Devonte Graham to graduation, and could also see Malik Newman and LaGerald Vick opt for the NBA. KU will enroll five-star guards Devon Dotson and Quentin Grimes, and will also see the eligibility lifted on transfer Charlie Moore.

Indiana remains the program to beat with Vanderbilt not far behind, but with a decision that isn’t expected until April, the Jayhawks might just have enough in them to eke out another five-star commitment this spring.