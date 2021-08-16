Tyler Gant picking up several offers, talks about Kansas

Kansas was one of the schools to get a visit from defensive end Tyler Gant. The Missouri prospect took his unofficial visit to Lawrence before the dead period started back up in August.

Gant, who plays at Christian Brothers College, recalled what it was like when he entered the building.

“When we first got there, I met with the recruiting coordinator and I met with Mama T,” Gant said. “That’s what they call her. She is the person behind the scenes that keeps the players straight, and all of that. It was amazing, she just makes sure the players stay on track.”

Gant was talking about Tory Teykl who is the Director of Player Development.

After his initial meetings with staff, his next stops were with Kwahn Drake and Lance Leipold.

“I got to meet with Coach Leipold, and I got to talk with him about his philosophy for his team and his expectations and his goals for next season, which was amazing,” Gant said. “I met with Coach Drake. He gave me some keys on what to work on and looked at my film. That was a great experience. And then I got to tour the campus which was really nice. The campus is insane, how much history it has, and just the vibe that it gives.”