Tyler Gant picking up several offers, talks about Kansas
Kansas was one of the schools to get a visit from defensive end Tyler Gant. The Missouri prospect took his unofficial visit to Lawrence before the dead period started back up in August.
Gant, who plays at Christian Brothers College, recalled what it was like when he entered the building.
“When we first got there, I met with the recruiting coordinator and I met with Mama T,” Gant said. “That’s what they call her. She is the person behind the scenes that keeps the players straight, and all of that. It was amazing, she just makes sure the players stay on track.”
Gant was talking about Tory Teykl who is the Director of Player Development.
After his initial meetings with staff, his next stops were with Kwahn Drake and Lance Leipold.
“I got to meet with Coach Leipold, and I got to talk with him about his philosophy for his team and his expectations and his goals for next season, which was amazing,” Gant said. “I met with Coach Drake. He gave me some keys on what to work on and looked at my film. That was a great experience. And then I got to tour the campus which was really nice. The campus is insane, how much history it has, and just the vibe that it gives.”
Drake coaches the defensive line and the two met to go into detail how he handles the group.
“I love the energy he gives,” Gant said of Drake. “He’s got lots of energy. He loves his job. Football is his passion. He wanted to know when I look at a college and look in a place where I want to continue my football, academic career, he asked what I look for. I said I look for a school that is as invested in me as I am in them, and he said that Kansas can definitely provide that to me.”
When Gant met with Leipold the conversation focused around making the players in the program better and adding more talent in the future.
“When I talked to him, he was just saying that the priority right now is training guys that has that can help build this team,” Gant said. “Going into the season he said he'd never seen this team in pads, which is true. Right now, he's focused on building the culture of Kansas, focused on putting them on the right track so it can be successful from now on.”
Gant mentioned Jake Schoonover who recruits the St. Louis area and helped communicate with him to take his visit.
He already has multiple offers from schools in the Big 12, SEC, and Big 10. Gant, a 2023 recruit, is off to a good start with recruiting and said it will not keep him from working hard.
“It's been insane,” he said of the recruiting. “It's been a crazy time. I'm taking it like it's a compliment to all the hard work I put in but also like it's like a goal. I’ve got a lot of community attention I'm getting and what I've been working so hard for. It's just that much more motivation to keep working and just keep getting better as a player.”