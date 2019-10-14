For Tyon Grant Foster, the 6-foot-6, 190-pound small forward from Indian Hills C.C. in Ottumwa, Iowa, the book is closed on his recruitment.

A four-star prospect and what many consider to be the top junior college prospect in the nation, Grant-Foster, heading into the weekend, had received scholarship offers from Kansas, Arkansas, Georgia, Iowa State, Kansas State, LSU, Miami (FL), Mississippi, Oklahoma State, Oregon, SMU, St. John’s, and Texas A&M.

However, instead taking full advantage of the five official visits he’s permitted to take, Grant-Foster verbally committed to Kansas during his visit to Kansas this past weekend.

“I told Coach (Bill) Self that I was ready to commit on Saturday,” said Tyon Grant-Foster. “And then I made the decision to post it on Monday. Growing up as a kid and being from Kansas, you always watch Kansas play. You know the history of the school and, to me, that’s just a dream come true.

“Being recruited by Kansas and Coach Self, a Hall-of-Fame coach and being able to come in next year and have a great impact, that’s just like a dream come true. There are some people where I’m from that say if you keep chasing your dream and anything is possible.”

Originally from Schlagle High School in Kansas City, Kan., Grant-Foster, in 32 games last season, averaged 8.2 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. He shot 37.4 percent from the field and 27.4 percent from behind the arc.

Once Self and his staff decided to pursue Grant-Foster, he immediately became a top priority for Kansas.

“Coach Self was super fired up when I told him my decision,” said Grant-Foster. “I’m also close with Coach (Jerrance) Howard. He was also fired up when I told him I was committing to Kansas.

“Coach Howard, that’s my guy.”

While Grant-Foster verbally committed to Kansas on Saturday, his journey to Lawrence, whether he knew it at the time or not, actually began a little over a month ago.

“It happened like a month and like a week-and-a-half ago,” said Grant-Foster when talking about the time Kansas got involved in his recruitment. “That’s actually when I got the official offer. I got to sit down with Coach Self and talk to him. Yea, we met and did an in-home visit as well.

“Oh yes, my family is super pumped up about my decision. Super pumped. My family will be able to come and watch me play every game.”

Tyon Grant-Foster is the first player from the 2020 class to commit to Kansas.