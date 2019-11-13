Junior college standout guard Tyon Grant-Foster has signed a national letter of intent to play men’s basketball at Kansas, KU head coach Bill Self announced Wednesday. He will be a junior for the Jayhawks in 2020-21.

Currently ranked No. 2 nationally among junior college recruits, Grant-Foster (6-foot-7, 190 pounds) enters his sophomore season at Indian Hills (Iowa) Community College a preseason junior college All-America selection for 2019-20.

“Tyon is very long and extremely skilled,” Self said. “He can play basically anywhere on the floor, one through four. He’s good with the ball, has great vision and is a terrific athlete. His motor is always running.”

Through four games, the Kansas City, Kan., native is averaging 23.3 points and 6.5 rebounds per contest. Included was a 35-point effort against State Fair Community College on Nov. 9. Grant-Foster is shooting 49.2 percent from the floor, including 40.0 percent from 3-point range.

“Playing for a great Indian Hills program will make Tyon’s transition to Kansas seamless,” Self said. “Jerrance (Howard) did a great job recruiting Tyon and his family.”

As a freshman, Grant-Foster averaged 8.2 points and 4.4 rebounds per game for Indian Hills in 2018-19. Prior to Indian Hills, Grant-Foster played at Schlagle High School in Kansas City, Kan.

“One of the things that attracted us most to Tyon is his personality,” Self said. “He has a zest for the game and you could tell his teammates enjoy playing with him. He will have a big impact for us next year. We’re also excited to have his family close by.”