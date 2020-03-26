News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-26 09:10:09 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Tyon Grant-Foster looking forward to next chapter

Shay Wildeboor • JayhawkSlant
Editor
@JayhawkSlant

For Tyon Grant-Foster, the 6-foot-6, 190-pound small forward from Indian Hills C.C. in Ottumwa, Iowa, it simply wasn’t supposed to end this way. One of the nation’s top junior college prospects, Gr...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}