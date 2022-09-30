What are some of the challenges of going against that kind of 3-3-5 defense?

I mean this is a defense that we haven't gone against this season yet, so being able to have different tags for a different type of defense that we're going to be going against, something that we're going to have to prepare for throughout this whole entire week.

How much changes in terms of preparation with the option set that is so successful when you have a different kind of defensive front?

West Virginia did some similar things like them with the Okie front, but there's little things since they have a star defender in the middle of the field, instead of having all those linebackers in the box, it's little tags that we're going to have to switch up.

Jalon, do you remember first meeting Coach K (Kotelnicki)?

I do. Yes I do.

What were your initial thoughts and how has that relationship grown? What do you make of what he is doing so far with this offense?

I feel like he's always kept it a hundred with his offense is going to do. He came in and told us the different variations of offense that we'll be able to run, and I definitely feel like we've seen every single variation throughout the whole time he's been here.

What do you remember about meeting?

I remember how he broke down how his offenses are ran. He gave comparisons to NFL teams and different college teams. Showed us a few clips of what he puts a big emphasis on, different type of play calls, what would be the main plays that we would be running. So definitely I feel like he's done a great job since he's gotten here.

Did you have that feeling right away that this offense could be fun?

Yeah, I mean, that was my third offense since I've gotten here, so being able to see the type of stuff that he was doing reminded me a little bit of what I used to do in high school. But instead of just being under center, we're doing it in pistol and gun and everything like that, so I definitely gave me a few flashbacks.

How do you grade your performance through the first four weeks?

I mean there's always stuff to get better at. I feel like I've done a pretty decent job this season, but there's a lot of stuff on film that I can clean up and to see that I've been able to do this and there's still more that I'm able to do. I just definitely feel like there's more to be able to get done.

You say that you're more improved, I guess. What comes to mind?

Staying on one in the progression, being able to always to get better in my pocket presence. I let up a sack last week and that's something I needed to be able to see. Being able to see that corner blitz come is something that they didn't really bring in film a lot, so being able to see those type of pressures and everything like that and being able to put our offense in a better position. Talk about the program as a whole. How much has changed since that game last year? Our coaches put a big emphasis on this. Going in with that winning mentality, not being hopeful to win. Going in with the, we're going to come out with a win mentality, confidence in the system, confidence in everything that we're doing.

When you talk about you expect to win, how does that manifest itself?

If you go in with any type, you go in with any negative mentality, no matter what you're doing, you might mess up on something. But if you go in with that, ‘All right, I'm going to get this done, I'm going to be on my P's and Qs,’ no matter what it is, I'm just going to try to go in and just do the best I can. It puts your mindset in a better perspective because your mind controls a lot, the power of your mind is definitely more than you would think.

You guys have talked a lot about enjoying this start to the season, enjoying the fans, seeing it packed. Have you allowed yourself to think what it looks like or what happens if you keep winning?

I don't really look too far down the line. I like to play week by week, game by game, day by day, especially with my preparation. I just am hopeful that we're able to keep on doing what we're doing, keep the same mindset, keep the same mentality through the whole season.

How much do you guys talk about not being ranked or getting national attention?

Not really. I mean, probably when it first came out we were just like, oh, okay, well, it looks like we have to keep on doing more. So, it's not something that we really harp on. It's not something that we really think about in the locker room. That just means that we have to keep on doing what we're doing, just keep getting better. Keep on trying to win games.

Jalon, what did you experience on campus in terms aside from what's happening with this program? When you get away from the football, go to class, are you getting any reactions?

Oh, definitely. I mean, there’s definitely a lot of more people recognize me when I'm walking on campus now, especially when I'm going to class. But I love that type of thing because that means that there's a lot of people on campus right now who are excited for what we're doing, and they're just about excited as us. So, we love that type of attention.

Going into the year there was a lot of talk about replacing Kwamie Lassiter. How have the receivers done as a group?

I feel like we've been consistent every single game, every single week with the preparation that we're doing. There's a lot of stuff that goes into building an offense throughout the week, and I feel like these guys have been on their Ps and Qs, getting into their playbook, knowing which different personnel there are, because we have a lot of personnels and there's a lot of guys who are in the game with these different personnels, but they're in the different position. So I feel like they've been pretty locked in just being able to handle all adversity.