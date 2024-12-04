Published Dec 4, 2024
WATCH: Bill Self talks after No. 1 Kansas suffers first loss
Shay Wildeboor  •  JayhawkSlant
Editor
Twitter
@JayhawkSlant

Dajuan Harris scored a team-high 15 points, while AJ Storr (12) and Zeke Mayo (12) also scored in double-figures, but it simply wasn't enough to overcome the hot start by Creighton. When all was said and done, Bill Self's squad fell, 76-63.

