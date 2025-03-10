WATCH: Bill Self talks March Madness, Shakeel Moore, Darryn Peterson, more

During his weekly press conference on Monday, Bill Self talked about March Madness, Shakeel Moore, and much more.
Kansas' Hunter Dickinson, Zeke Mayo , and Dajuan Harris were named to the men's basketball All-Big 12 team.
The Jayhawks have offered a defensive back in the transfer portal and have some connections to the program.
The Jayhawks went through practice on Saturday. Here are a few clips from the morning practice.
Four-star RB KD Jones highlighted a strong group of visitors for Saturday's junior day. Reaction from several recruits.
