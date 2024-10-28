WATCH: Flory Bidunga talks about facing Washburn on Tuesday night

in other news
PFF Offensive Grade Card: Kansas State game
Here are the PFF offensive grades from the Kansas State game and snap counts.
Everything Lance Leipold had to say after the Kansas State loss
Read what Lance Leipold had to say after the loss to Kansas State.
Watch: Lance Leipold after the Kansas State game
Lance Leipold met with the media following the loss to Kansas State.
Quick recap: Jayhawks lose to Kansas State, 29-27
Here is the fast recap of the Jayhawks loss to Kansas State 29-27 in Manhattan.
Official Game Thread: KU vs KSU
The game thread is live and you can post all your thoughts during the game inside.
in other news
PFF Offensive Grade Card: Kansas State game
Here are the PFF offensive grades from the Kansas State game and snap counts.
Everything Lance Leipold had to say after the Kansas State loss
Read what Lance Leipold had to say after the loss to Kansas State.
Watch: Lance Leipold after the Kansas State game
Lance Leipold met with the media following the loss to Kansas State.
Kansas freshman big man Flory Bidunga will make his Allen Fieldhouse debut when Kansas plays host to Washburn on Tuesday night. On Monday, Bidunga spoke to the media about preparing for his first home game, his first college game (exhibition) at Arkansas last Friday night, and much more.