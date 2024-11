On Friday night, No. 1 Kansas defeated No. 9 North Carolina, 92-89. Zeke Mayo led the way with 19 points, while Hunter Dickinson added 20 points, KJ Adams, Jr., finished with 14 points, AJ Storr added 13 points, and Dajuan Harris, Jr., chipped in 10 points.

Minutes after the game, Dickinson, Adams, Jr., and Mayo talked about the win over North Carolina.