WATCH: Jeff Grimes previews Iowa State

Kansas offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes talked about the bye-week and preparing for Iowa State.
Grimes breaks down what he sees from the Cyclones on film and preparing for another 3-3-5 defense.
To hear what Bill Self had to say on Monday night, come inside.
Zeke Mayo, Flory Bidunga, and Hunter Dickinson met with the media late on Monday night.
Kansas opened it season with a comfortable 87-57 win over Howard.
JayhawkSlant.com is on hand for tonight's season-opener between No. 1 Kansas and Howard.
Lance Leipold meets with the media to discuss KU's bye week and upcoming matchup with Iowa State.
