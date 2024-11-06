Advertisement
Published Nov 6, 2024
WATCH: Jeff Grimes previews Iowa State
circle avatar
Jon Kirby  •  JayhawkSlant
Publisher- Football Editor
Twitter
@jayhawkslant

Kansas offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes talked about the bye-week and preparing for Iowa State.

Grimes breaks down what he sees from the Cyclones on film and preparing for another 3-3-5 defense.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Kansas
2025Commitment List
Updated:
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Advertisement
Advertisement