Opposing View: Joseph Duarte gives a preview and prediction on Houston

Opposing View: Joseph Duarte gives a preview and prediction on Houston

For this week's Opposing View column we caught up with Joseph Duarte, who covers Houston for the Houston Chronicle.

 Jon Kirby
Houston Preview: Staff predictions, depth chart, game notes

Houston Preview: Staff predictions, depth chart, game notes

We have our predictions, game notes, depth charts and everything you need for the Houston game.

 Jon Kirby
Jeff Grimes hopes to build on numbers after the bye-week

Jeff Grimes hopes to build on numbers after the bye-week

Jeff Grimes used the bye-week to look over the offense and believes there is improvement. Now, they have to build on it.

 Jon Kirby
Players talk about locker room, facing Houston on Saturday

Players talk about locker room, facing Houston on Saturday

The players talked about the locker room mood, facing Houston and starting a new six game season.

 Jon Kirby
Is Bill Self changing his approach to recruiting during Late Night?

Is Bill Self changing his approach to recruiting during Late Night?

There was a time not long ago when Late Night in the Phog was considered the biggest recruiting weekend of the year.

 Shay Wildeboor

 Jon Kirby
 Jon Kirby
Published Oct 19, 2024
Watch: Lance Leipold after the Houston game
Jon Kirby
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold talked about the win over Houston during his post-game press conference.

See everything Leipold had to say after the game.

