In preparing for the opening round of TBT, Mass Street and Purple Reign got together for an exhibition contest at Johnson County Community College on Wednesday night. Mass Street, despite trailing by double-digits, had a chance to emerge victorious.

After a full 20-minute first half, Mass Street trailed Purple Reign by double-digits. The second half started with nine minutes on the clock and play was then stopped with four minutes left on the clock and Mass Street trailing by 16.

However, a decision was made to tie the game at 68 and, with the Elam ending in play, Purple Reign outlasted Mass Street, 76-72. After the game, Sherron Collins, head coach of Mass Street, spoke to the media.