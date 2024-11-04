WATCH: Zeke Mayo, Flory Bidunga, Hunter Dickinson talk after Howard win

in other news
A healthy Kansas team should take the court on Monday
Kansas should have its full squad available against Howard on Monday night.
Jayhawks preparing for Iowa State, Trevor Wilson steps up against KSU
Trevor Wilson is coming off a big game against Kansas State, and Lance Leipold talks about Iowa State.
PFF advanced numbers: Offense, defense, passing
Come inside to see the latest advanced stats on the offense and defense during the bye week.
Podcast: Travis Goff is our guest, latest on recruiting, much more
Kansas AD Travis Goff joins the show and talks about stadium renovation, the east side coming next and much more.
Why did Darryn Peterson commit to Kansas?
Kansas got its guard of the future when Darryn Peterson verbally committed on Friday night.
After No. 1 Kansas defeated Howard 87-57 on Monday night, Zeke Mayo, Flory Bidunga, and Hunter Dickinson met with the media. For a complete breakdown of everything that was said, click the video below.
