Published Nov 4, 2024
WATCH: Zeke Mayo, Flory Bidunga, Hunter Dickinson talk after Howard win
Shay Wildeboor  •  JayhawkSlant
Editor
After No. 1 Kansas defeated Howard 87-57 on Monday night, Zeke Mayo, Flory Bidunga, and Hunter Dickinson met with the media. For a complete breakdown of everything that was said, click the video below.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
