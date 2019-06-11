“Coach Heck (Jeff Hecklinski) was the first one that reached out to me,” Howard said. “He said he and Coach Koenning have been checking me out and they really like me. He said they wanted to come out and see me throw soon.”

Howard, from Downington West (Pa.), has set an official visit to Kansas for June 20.

The Kansas coaching staff moved quick on quarterback Will Howard . From an in-person evaluation to a scholarship offer and next up an official visit.

Shortly after that Hecklinski was on a plane headed to Pennsylvania to evaluate Howard. After that things started moving fast for a scholarship offer.

“Coach Heck flew out and watched me throw,” he said. “Coach Koenning gave me a call right afterwards and told me how much they liked me and how well they thought I did.”

It was a Friday morning and the coaches told Howard that Les Miles would watch his film next and they would be back in touch. The following week on Tuesday morning they had a staff meeting and Miles liked what he saw.

“He watched all my films and said he was impressed,” Howard said of Miles. “That's when they offered me, so that was really cool.”

Howard was a three-sport athlete but has now turned his focus to football and basketball. He used to play on the AAU basketball circuit but is no longer doing that to use his summer concentrating on football. He knows of Kansas as a basketball school and admits it Miles will help making it a football school as well.

“I've always known about Kansas,” he said. “It's a great basketball school and obviously now a great football school. I've known about Coach Miles and he is a well renowned coach in college football.”

Howard has been close to the Kansas campus after he was passing through Lawrence on the way to the airport after taking an official visit to Kansas State.

“They have been trying to get me on a visit so I am excited to get back out there,” he said.

He admitted he would like to find a school sooner than later. Howard talked about quarterback recruiting and how spots can fill up fast during the summer. But he still wants to take his time and make the right decision.

“That's kind of what we're going to figure out here in a couple weeks,” Howard said. “I’m going to go from there and just see what happens over the course of these camp visits. Ideally sooner rather than later would be a decision but I wouldn't say I have a time frame.”

Howard said he plans to attend camps at Purdue, Indiana, Duke, and Georgia.