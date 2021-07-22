Zuby Ejiofor continues to shine for Houston Hoops at Peach Jam

Zuby Ejiofor , the 6-foot-8, 220-pound center from Garland (TX) High Schools continues to be a difference-maker for Houston Hoops at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam.

TO: 10

TOPG: 1.1

STL: 9

SPG: 1

BLK: 22

BLKPG: 2.4

PF: 13

PFPG: 1.4

This and that:

Game high points: 18 vs. Georgia Stars on July 14

Game high rebounds: 16 vs. Team Final

Game high blocks: 6 vs. Team Final

In his own words:

"I was planning on making a statement (at Peach Jam), because, right now, they’ve got me ranked No. 84 and I know that’s not where I’m supposed to be,” said Ejiofor. “This is the opportunity for me to prove myself, to everyone else, that I should be ranked a lot higher than I am right now.

“The one thing I’d like to show is that I can step outside more and score,” he added. “Nowadays, coaches love bigs who can do a lot more than just score in the post. That’s exactly what I can do. I can do a lot more than just score in the post. Wherever my coach wants me to play, that’s where I’ll play.”