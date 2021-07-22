Zuby Ejiofor continues to shine for Houston Hoops at Peach Jam
Zuby Ejiofor, the 6-foot-8, 220-pound center from Garland (TX) High Schools continues to be a difference-maker for Houston Hoops at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam.
Breakdown of Kansas commit Zuby Ejiofor at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam:
Games played: 9
Points per game: 12.3
FGM: 43
FGA: 74
FG%: 58.1
FTM: 25
FTA: 45
FT%: 56.0
PTS: 111
High: 18
RPG: 8.1
OFF: 31
DEF: 42
REB: 73
AST: 6
APG: 0.7
TO: 10
TOPG: 1.1
STL: 9
SPG: 1
BLK: 22
BLKPG: 2.4
PF: 13
PFPG: 1.4
This and that:
Game high points: 18 vs. Georgia Stars on July 14
Game high rebounds: 16 vs. Team Final
Game high blocks: 6 vs. Team Final
In his own words:
"I was planning on making a statement (at Peach Jam), because, right now, they’ve got me ranked No. 84 and I know that’s not where I’m supposed to be,” said Ejiofor. “This is the opportunity for me to prove myself, to everyone else, that I should be ranked a lot higher than I am right now.
“The one thing I’d like to show is that I can step outside more and score,” he added. “Nowadays, coaches love bigs who can do a lot more than just score in the post. That’s exactly what I can do. I can do a lot more than just score in the post. Wherever my coach wants me to play, that’s where I’ll play.”