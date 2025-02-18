2027 OL Gus Corsair building good relationship with Kansas coaches

“It helps me more than to just DM and really get to connect with him more and have greater conversations and really just hang out with him,” Corsair said.

A lot of communication in recruiting is done through text message and direct message. That can’t replace the in person experience you get from an unofficial visit. It gives him a chance to talk with offensive line coach Daryl Agpalsa face to face.

Gus Corsair has time to plan out his recruiting since he is in the class 2027. But the offensive lineman from Hays is off to a fast start taking several visits and meeting with college coaches.

Corsair has been on campus before and attended a football game last season at Arrowhead. He connected with Agpalsa and felt comfortable with him.

“I could tell that he was a guy that I was just going to be able to connect with and really be comfortable around,” Corsair said. “He's just somebody that you could tell was always just going to give it to you straight. He's never going to lie to you about something. He'll always tell you the truth.”

Offensive coordinator Jim Zebrowski was the first coach to evaluate Corsair.

“He recruits my area mainly, so I've really kept in touch with him,” he said. “Him and my high school coach have a great relationship, and he's just a really good guy.”

When Corsair went on his visit for the junior day he saw the progress on the stadium renovation and what they are doing with the facilities.

“You can definitely tell it's going to be top notch and they're really putting a lot of time and effort into it,” he said. “The stadium looks like it's going to be great. And the facilities that I've seen have all been like some of the best that I've seen.”

Spring football starts at KU the first week of March. Corsair plans another visit to campus to watch the team practice.

“I'm planning on going back sometime in the spring,” he said. “Coach Agpalsa invited me down there for spring practice, so I'm excited to get back for one of those. And K-State is another place that invited me to spring practice, so I'll get down there for one of those. If any other place reaches out, I'll definitely try to check them out.”