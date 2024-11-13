A closer look at KU's two-man recruiting class

Rank: No. 3
Position Rank: No. 1
Interest: SIGNED
Rank: NR
Position Rank: NR
Interest: SIGNED
Rank: No. 3
Position Rank: No. 1
Interest: SIGNED
Rank: NR
Position Rank: NR
Interest: SIGNED
Zeke Mayo and Dajuan Harris, Jr., made big plays in No. 1 KU’s win over Michigan State.
Bill Self spoke on the radio postgame about Kansas 77-69 win over Michigan State.
Kansas knocked off Michigan State 77-69 in a game that was ugly on both sides at times.
The first game of the Champions Classic between No. 1 Kansas and Michigan State is closing in on tip.
BYU is ranked 9th and gets ready for the Jayhawks who they don't take lightly. Kalani Sitake talked about KU.
Zeke Mayo and Dajuan Harris, Jr., made big plays in No. 1 KU’s win over Michigan State.
Bill Self spoke on the radio postgame about Kansas 77-69 win over Michigan State.
Kansas knocked off Michigan State 77-69 in a game that was ugly on both sides at times.