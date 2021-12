No. 6 Kansas (9-1; 0-0) was originally supposed to play Harvard on Wednesday night. However, due to COVID-19 and injuries within the Crimson basketball program, the game was ultimately canceled.

On Tuesday night, it was announced that Nevada was going to replace Harvard on the schedule and will arrive in Lawrence on Tuesday. The game between the Jayhawks and Wolf Pack will tip off at 7:00 tomorrow night.

