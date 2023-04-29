The second big domino of the offseason fell for Bill Self and Kansas on Friday night. Following visits to Kansas and DePaul, Arterio Morris, the 6-foot-3, 190-pound guard from Dallas, Texas, verbally committed to Self and the Jayhawks.

Coming out of Kimball High School, Morris, the No. 15 ranked player in the 2022 class, and No. 2 ranked point guard, signed a National Letter-of-Intent with Texas. In 36 games this past season, Morris, a five-star prospect and McDonald’s All-American, averaged 4.7 points and 1.4 rebounds per game. In his lone season in Austin, Morris shot 41.4 percent from the field, 32.5 percent from behind the arc, and 78.6 percent from the free-throw line.

On December 21, Morris scored a career-high 25 points against Louisiana. In 17 minutes of action, he hit 9-of-11 field goals, 5-of-7 shots from behind the arc, and was perfect (2-of-2) from the free-throw line.

In all, Morris scored in double-figures six times (10, 11, 25, 12, 12, and 10) during his freshman season at Texas.

At the end of the season, Morris decided to look for a new school to call home and entered the transfer portal. Following visits to Kansas and DePaul, Morris announced his commitment to Self’s squad on Friday night.

Shortly thereafter, Morris’ mentor, Jonathan Rivera, talked to JayhawkSlant.com about the official visit to Kansas and what ultimately led Arterio to Lawrence.

“The visit to Kansas was great,” said Rivera. “Everything the coaching staff did for us was top-level. Even though the Allen Fieldhouse was empty, we felt a special type of energy being there. Learning about the story of the game and being able to add Arterio’s name to it, was an opportunity we couldn’t pass. Something that stood out the most was the genuine vibe with ALL of the coaching staff.”

Going through the recruiting process a second time, Morris was certainly not a stranger to Bill Self and his staff. Kansas heavily recruited Morris during his time at Kimball High School, but ultimately came up short.



