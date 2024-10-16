Borland on young secondary, defending QB run, Taiwan Berryhill

Kansas’ defense got off to a strong start to the season but struggled in the past two games before the bye. Injuries have hampered the Jayhawks, and they haven’t been able to put together consistent performances.

Defensive coordinator Brian Borland spoke to the media on Wednesday, discussing young pieces in the secondary who have been thrust into action, the issues of stopping mobile quarterbacks like Zeon Chriss, and what he’s seen from Berryhill stepping in for Cornell Wheeler.

Taylor Davis, Jalen Todd stepping in against Arizona State

With consistent injuries to the safety position, redshirt freshman Taylor Davis got a good chunk of snaps. He’s listed on the depth chart for this week along with Kaleb Purdy. Cobee Bryant suffered an injury at the end of the Arizona State game and is questionable for the Houston game, leading to a bigger role for Jalen Todd.

“I think they're both really good kids, super coachable, good athletes,” Borland said. “I thought both guys responded well to what the situation they're thrust into, really. They hadn't got a lot of reps, a lot of meaningful reps at all, and just things are what they are sometimes through injuries and whatnot.”

Borland said he thinks the game experience can be beneficial for the youngsters. It can help them help out as they continue their careers.

“So, I thought those guys both responded really well, and they continue to get a crash course and just really, others getting them up to speed, if you know what I mean, and making sure that the details of things are understood by them as well,” Borland said. “So, they're really working and they're practicing really well.”

Borland said Kansas has had to navigate a lot of question marks at the safety position. He described it as “It’s who can go today. Let’s figure that part out and get them in there.”

“We don't spend time lamenting about what we don't have,” Borland said. “It's we have who we have in the moment, and we just roll and, you know, there's, you also have to plan for contingencies, worst case scenarios. If nothing else, we've been able to do some of that also. Okay, you know, who's the best eleven guys we can put out there, and sometimes it might not be your twelve safety. So, we've found some ways that we can execute calls and do some things and find a way to put our best 11 guys out there.”