You started to slow Texas Tech down what changed?

Yeah, first two drives were not very good. We didn't match what they were bringing after that. I think we played with a lot more just intensity, desperation, kind of, you know, playing and, you know,.

I can't say that we changed our scheme and did a whole bunch of different things. We made a few adjustments according to kind of what were seeing. I think those things helped, but most of it was if you watch film of our first two series and watch film of series three through really till the end, were a different kind of team. And really probably some of the best overall defense that we played all year versus anybody. All things told after that success for.





What do you see from Kansas State on film?

There's only been two teams that have kept them under 30 points all year and those are games they've lost. So they're very experienced, really, everywhere. Their offensive line, I don't know how many, if you total the seven offensive linemen that play a lot, I think it's something like 130 starts between them all. So I can't remember that number. That's the number that came to my head.

And the quarterbacks played a bunch, back has played a bunch, tight end has played a bunch, receivers played a bunch. So they're a very seasoned team that I can tell they're well coached. They know what they're doing. They understand what they want to do and how to go about doing it. They're skilled and so they give you a lot to defend and they're not doing it with bad players. They're doing all that with really good players.

They present challenges really in every aspect. But they've got a difficult run scheme. They probably run more types of plays than most people would run, kind of with some detailed blocking schemes that you better know how to fit and what you're doing or you're going to be in trouble. So they do present some trouble in that area.