The Kansas staff is going to be keeping a close on Blue Valley Northwest games. The Jayhawks have offered two offensive linemen from the school and the latest is Brock Heath.

Heath has been getting a lot of division one interest since the spring and the 2025 prospect talked about his recent visit to Kansas.

He was in attendance for the BYU game.

“It was a great time,” Heath said. “I visited there last fall for the game against Oklahoma State game, and I went there in the offseason. I like the guys that are there. I think the recruiting staff, guys like Billy, Greg and Scott, they all do a great job.”

He has also been in communication with offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki who recruits the school.

“I've been talking to Coach K over the phone for months now,” he said. “I'm just building some relationships, and I enjoyed the game, they got a win.”

Heath met with Kansas head coach Lance Leipold on the field before the game. That is when Heath got the news, he had an offer to Kansas.

“I talked to Coach Leipold earlier in the week and he said they would be at my game,” Heath said. “Then I talked to him at the game when I got the good news. He, obviously, has the program going in the right direction.”