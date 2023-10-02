Brock Heath talks about Kansas offer, recent visit
The Kansas staff is going to be keeping a close on Blue Valley Northwest games. The Jayhawks have offered two offensive linemen from the school and the latest is Brock Heath.
Heath has been getting a lot of division one interest since the spring and the 2025 prospect talked about his recent visit to Kansas.
He was in attendance for the BYU game.
“It was a great time,” Heath said. “I visited there last fall for the game against Oklahoma State game, and I went there in the offseason. I like the guys that are there. I think the recruiting staff, guys like Billy, Greg and Scott, they all do a great job.”
He has also been in communication with offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki who recruits the school.
“I've been talking to Coach K over the phone for months now,” he said. “I'm just building some relationships, and I enjoyed the game, they got a win.”
Heath met with Kansas head coach Lance Leipold on the field before the game. That is when Heath got the news, he had an offer to Kansas.
“I talked to Coach Leipold earlier in the week and he said they would be at my game,” Heath said. “Then I talked to him at the game when I got the good news. He, obviously, has the program going in the right direction.”
When it comes to recruiting advice, Heath does not have to go far from home. His brother Jackson was recruited by several schools before signing with Columbia. Then his two older brothers Blake and Tyler Lawrence were division one recruits. Tyler signed with Kansas when Mark Mangino was the head coach and Blake signed with Nebraska.
Blake is the co-founder of Opendorse, which is a leader platform for student/athletes using NIL.
“Honestly I’d say Blake is the person I talk to the most about it,” Heath said. “He's so in touch with college football with all his Opendorse stuff. He's got contacts around the nation. He talks to these guys all the time.”
It has been a big help to go to his family for advice since they have gone through the recruiting process.
“I feel like with my family’s knowledge, and my parents, they've coached me all up through it,” he said. “One piece that Blake gave me is, go where you'll play. And also at the same time, for me, I said my biggest thing is it has to feel like home.”
Heath has earned offers from Missouri, Baylor, Duke, and Tulsa. He said he will take other unofficial visits this fall and is working on a list. He plans to visit schools within driving distance.
He took the visit to Kansas with teammate Andrew Babalola, who has an offer from the Jayhawks. A return visit to Lawrence could be in the works.
“We are friends and try to do a lot of our visits together,” Heath said. “I think we will both be back for the Sunflower Showdown.”