Center Bryce Foster transferred to Kansas this summer and earned his spot as the starting center. Foster has anchored an offensive line that has played solid this season.

Kansas has allowed just five sacks in its first four games, and the Jayhawks are averaging 6.1 yards per carry.

“I think the first three games, we played really well,” Foster said. “I think when it came to crunch time, those last few drives, we obviously could have been a little bit better. That’s where I think three of our four total sacks came from, was from literally the last play.”

Foster and offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes both said it’s hard to block on those plays when the entire stadium knows you’re passing. The tackles are put on an island and the defensive ends’ only goal is to sack the quarterback.

However, Foster said the offensive line overall has played well, especially in the running game. Kansas has a top 20 rushing offense, averaging 238.8 yards per game on the ground. Foster talked about what it’s like blocking for Devin Neal and Daniel Hishaw.

“It’s fun. You know, all throughout fall camp, everyone was hyping them up, and during fall camp I didn’t really pay attention,” Foster said. “Fall camp, for me, is just kind of a cluster. I mean, I don't really know what's going on. I don't know what day of the week it is during fall camp. Getting to block for them in games and stuff like that, they love making you right. I think it's really easy.”