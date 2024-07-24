“When I went into the transfer portal, I really wanted a place that kind of felt like home,” he said. “And I visited places like USC, and I didn't really feel that kind of home feeling, like I did when I came here to Kansas.”

In late April he entered the portal and was courted by several teams around the country. The finalists were Kansas, USC, and Oregon before choosing the Jayhawks.

Foster was a five-star recruit in high school before signing with Texas A&M. His freshman season he started in 12 games and was named to the FWAA Freshman All-America first team. After missing eight games with an injury in 2022, he returned to start 12 games last season.

Bryce Foster is one of the most important additions to the roster in the offseason. He was the last player to commit to Kansas in the early summer months, but he could have the biggest impact of the newcomers.

After his official visit to Kansas, he continued to have conversations with the coaching staff.

“They really felt like they cared about me as a player, but more so than a player or a person,” Foster said. “And that's kind of what I was looking for. I want someone that's going to make me a better man in the future because one day you got to hang up the cleats.”

Matt Gildersleeve, the Director of Sports Performance, has spent more time around Foster than anyone on the coaching staff since he arrived. Gildersleeve is with him every day in the weight room and has been impressed watching him.

“Bryce is as advertised and you just don't see bodies like that,” Gildersleeve told Jayhawk Slant. “Footwork, strength. He's just a combination of just some things that are hard to teach. Probably my favorite thing about him so far is he's just really grateful. He's really appreciative. And you can tell he authentically is excited to be a Jayhawk.”

It helps to bring a player like Foster in because he has experienced college football. He can adapt quickly. He knows what it takes to go through summer strength training and the routine college players have on a daily basis. One of the key points since his arrival is blending in with the team.

“With our players he understood how we operate a program and bought into that family type environment in the way our guys operate in the locker room, how we operate in training every day,” Gildersleeve said. “It's been really fun to see him. You can look at him and you can see he's enjoying it. He's fit into the culture. Our guys really like him.”

Foster did not arrive on campus until Sunday, June 16 and was in the weight room the next day. He hopes to contribute to the recent success the football program has seen under Lance Leipold.

“My experience in Kansas has been really, really good,” he said. “I love the guys I'm around. The guys are great. These guys work really hard in the weight room and on the field. They are a great big positive group to be around. The strength staff, they're great people. And I really love it here so far. I'm super excited for the season and hopefully we take home a Big 12 championship.”